For the first inning-and-a-half, it looked like Monday’s VFW playoff baseball game was going to end early. The ball was flying off the barrel of just about Rochester Century bat and the Panthers ran circles around the bases, mounting a 7-0 lead.
Staggered and perhaps a little shocked, Owatonna was on the verge of letting the game get completely out of hand.
But it didn’t.
Injecting life back into the dugout with a pair of key runs in the bottom of the second before leveling the scoring with a huge rally in the fourth, VFW 3723 rode the scorching right arm of Payton Beyer and scratched across just enough offense to pull off a thrilling 9-7 comeback victory at Dartts Park.
With the win, Owatonna advances to Saturday’s District final four and will play an undetermined opponent. The matchups are expected to be released on Thursday.
“At the beginning of the year we would be dead and maybe put the tail between our legs,” Owatonna coach James Dahlgren said. “But they were jacked up tonight. They knew we could make a comeback.”
Post 3723’s amazing comeback wouldn’t have been made possible without the pitching performance of the hard-throwing Beyer, who leaned on a high-70s fastball to keep the Century offense off-balance. Having seen just three innings all season heading into Monday’s game, the incoming junior shook-off any nerves and went right to work, over-powering the first two batters he faced. Though a little wobbly at times with his control — he finished with four walks in four innings — Beyer came up big when needed the most. With two runners standing in scoring position in the top of the sixth, Beyer struck out Aidan Marcou on a 3-2 pitch to squash Rochester’s rally.
Beyer finished with six strikeouts in four innings and did not allow a basehit.
“Payton is a guy that hasn’t thrown a lot for us this season and he really came through clutch for us,” Dahlgren said.
When Century did put the ball in play, Owatonna’s defense came up huge. Connor Budach made a nifty play when he twisted his body to make a tough catch in deep left field for the third out in the fifth. One inning later, Nick Williams made the first out in the sixth by spearing a hard-hit line drive on a short-hop before spinning on the dirt and throwing the running out from his position at second base.
At the plate, Owatonna got on the board with two huge runs in the second, scoring on a double down the left field line by Budach and a groundout by Joey Dub.
After Grant Achterkirch relieved starter Gavin Rein and silenced the Rochester offense in two innings of duty, Owatonna rallied for five runs in the fourth inning. Beyer and Dub both came through with two-out, two-run singles to highlight the rally.
“This week has been the best I have probably seen Payton Beyer hit all season,” Dahlgren said. “He came alive at the right time. He’s a gamer and that’s what gamers do. Dub has struggled a little lately, so it was good to see him come up with a big hit and gain that confidence.”
With the score tied 7-7 and Beyer working his magic on the mound, Owatonna manufactured a somewhat clunky, albeit lethally-effective, rally in the bottom of the sixth, coaxing six combined walks and hit-batsman to scratch across a pair of runs.
Achterkirch worked the count full against Owen Merges and won the battle against the Century right-hander by drawing a walk with the bases loaded and driving in the game-deciding run. One batter later, Budach was plunked and Post 3723 added to its lead at 9-7.
"The top of the lineup did a nice job hitting the baseball and the bottom half was patient, especially at the end," Dahlgren said. "They had a lot of walks and great at-bats; working 3-2 counts, fouling off pitches and producing runs."
After making things briefly interesting by walking the first batter of the seventh, Beyer induced three straight harmless grounders to end the game.
Budach reached base three times for Owatonna and drove in a pair of runs on a two hits while Beyer and Dub each finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs apiece.
Each of Century’s seven hits from seven different players came in the first two innings.
Owatonna 9, Century 7
CEN 250 000 0—7 7 1
OWA 020 502 x—9 5 2
Owatonna leading hitters: Connor Budach 2-3 (RBI). Joey Dub 1-3 (2 RBI), Payton Beyer 1-3 (2 RBI)
Owatonna pitching: Gavin Rein (1+IP, 7H, 7R, 7ER, 0K, 1BB), Grant Achterkirch (2IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0K, 2BB), Peyton Beyer, W (4IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 6K, 4BB, 2HB)