What is your fondest memory playing high school sports?
My fondest memory of playing high school sports is playing on the biggest stages under the lights with thousands of people watching, for football it was TCO stadium and the U.S. Bank, for wrestling it was the Excel Energy Center.
What is the best part about being an Owatonna Husky?
The best part about being a Husky is being proud about where I came from -- a good school and a good community that works hard together with great coaches. I wouldn’t want to be anything else besides an Owatonna Husky.
Why did you choose be a multi-sport athlete?
I chose to become a multi sport athlete because one sport helps me into the next; it keeps me active all year round. Also, it is fun to make all sorts of friends in different sports. Some people are in football, not wrestling and vise versa, and trap shooting has a whole mix of people.
What were some of the main challenges of balancing three sports with school and other obligations?
My grades always came first, knowing that, made sports easier. I got good grades and that was one less thing I needed to worry about. The hardest challenges playing three sports and taking care of school was finding time for friends, family and myself. It’s a constant juggling act, but it made me more organized and took a lot of hard work to keep it all straight.
What sport have you been playing the longest? When did you start?
I have been wrestling the longest, I started in third grade, I wrestled for 10 years.
What coach – or coaches – had the biggest impact on you?
In wrestling, Brady Ayers has had the biggest impact on me. He was a coach from SDSU that came in my senior year to help with the heavier weights. Brady would wrestle with us, teach us and he really cared. He helped me become a great wrestler this year up until the very end when he was in my corner in my final state match, he’s a coach I’m thankful for and won’t forget.
Coach Marc Achterkirch is the coach who has had the biggest impact on my life. He is the defensive coordinator and the middle linebacker coach. He was hard on me, pushed me harder than I thought possible, and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. He never let up on me and because of that I became great. He always had the highest expectations of me and helped me hold myself to the highest standard. He taught me so much for football and life, he’s an amazing coach and cares so much. I will definitely miss being under his coaching but I will never forget the lessons he taught me.
In your opinion, who is Owatonna’s biggest rival – or rivals – and why?
In my opinion for the two sports I have competed in, Northfield is Owatonna’s biggest rival in the general area. I say this because Northfield is the only town who has matched our caliber of play and actually beat us on our off days.
What are your college plans and why did you decide this school?
My college plans are to get my Associates of Applied Science in Electrical Construction and Maintenance. I’m going to school at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji to become an electrician. I chose this trade because I was interested in electricity when I took residential electricity as a freshman at the high school, then as a junior I talked with Coach Achterkirch and he set me up with some job shadows with and electrical company and I’ve loved the work ever since. I chose this school because I love to be up north and when I visited the school I knew it would be a great fit.
Do you have any weird pregame/event rituals?
I just listen to music.
Any nicknames?
All the coaches call me Staska or Stask, Coach Eggermont calls me Nickerbocker.
Favorite athlete growing up?
Rob Gronkowski.
Favorite sport to watch on TV?
Wrestling and tennis.
Favorite non-sports TV show?
The Office.
What are some of your hobbies outside of sports?
Outside of sports I like to hunt, fish, bowfish, weight lift, work, golf, play tennis, and hangout with friends.