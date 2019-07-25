One big inning from his offense. That’s all Brandon Wolf needed.
Clearing a 4-0 deficit with a huge rally in the fifth and leaning on their veteran right-hander, the Owatonna Aces amateur baseball team opened the postseason with a 5-4 victory over Pine Island on Wednesday evening at Dartts Park.
The win gives Owatonna a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-three series, which shifts to Rochester for Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. A victory would put the Aces in the eight-team region tournament while a loss would force Game 3.
On Wednesday, Brandon Wolf buckled down and did not allow a run for the final seven frames to help extend the Aces’ winning streak to five consecutive games. Before busting the skid on July 15 with a 10-6 win over Austin, Owatonna had lost six straight games spanning from June 28 to July 14.
Wolf pitched all nine innings and struck out seven while allowing eight hits, half of which came in the first two innings. Wolf contributed to Owatonna’s early struggles with a pair of errors in the second inning, helping Pine Island mount a 4-0 lead.
The Pioneers put four of the first five batters on base to start the game and scored two runs in the first and added two more in the second. With just one out and runners on the corners, Dexter Leer softly fielded a grounder at shortstop, touched the bag at second and fired to first for the double-play to end the Pioneers’ rally in the top of the second. From that point forward, Pine Island put just three runners in scoring position for the remainder of the game.
With its ace dialed-in on the mound, Owatonna finally came to life on offense in the fifth inning when it sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs on two hits, three walks, one hit-batsman and one error.
Jake Miller and Dawson Leer were the only two batters to register an RBI on a single and a sacrifice fly, respectively, as Owatonna scored two runs on a costly throwing miscue and another on a wild pitch.
The Aces finished with just six hits, but took advantage of nine free passes — six walks and three hits-batsman — and stole three bases.
Brandon Wolf smashed a single in the second inning and reached base three times, finishing 1-for-3 with one run-scored and one steal. Mike Randall also reached three times and scored one run.
Owatonna began the game-deciding bottom of the fifth by putting four of the first five batters on base. The Aces got on the board when Tyler Smith scampered home on a wild pitch and cut the lead in half at 4-2 when Miller singled three batters later. Kodey Kiel followed with a single before the fleet-footed Miller scored on a sacrifice fly by Dawson Leer to right field.
With the bases loaded and Owatonna trailing 4-3, Dexter Leer bounced a ball to the right side of the infield with two outs. After mishandling the grounder, Pine Island's second baseman misfired on a rushed throw to first, allowing Kiel and Randall to come around to score as the ball rolled up the right field line.
Owatonna 5, Pine Island 4
PI 220 000 000—4 8 4
OWA 000 050 00x—5 6 2
Owatonna leading hitters: Jake Miller 1-3 (RBI), Mike Randall 1-3, Tyler Smith 1-4, Brandon Wolf 1-3
Owatonna pitching: Brandon Wolf, W (9IP, 8H, 4R, 2ER, 7K, 3BB)