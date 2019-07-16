Registration for the Owatonna Soccer Association is now open for traveling teams for the MYSA Fall league. Boys and girls born in 2011 (U9) through those born in 2005 (U15) are eligible.
OSA requires that all registrations be done online except for those individuals requesting scholarships. All online registrations need to be completed by August 1 by going to www.OwatonnaSoccer.org.
In-person registration will take place on Monday, July 29 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Lincoln School soccer pavilion. Those that need to attend are individuals that would like to confirm what jersey size to order or are applying for a scholarship. All scholarship registrations need to be completed at this in-person registration session or by bringing the Scholarship Application to the Walbran & Furness Law Office at 140 East Main Street by August 1 at 3 p.m.
If you have any questions contact Amanda Simon at 507-676-2486.