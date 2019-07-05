What is your fondest memory playing high school sports?
This is hard because I have a lot of special memories, but if I had to choose it would be gymnastics sections my freshman year because it was the first time we made it to state as a team. It was really cool to do something no Owatonna team has done before, it was at home so we had a lot of fans. It was also our breakout year because it was the start of us becoming an above average team to one of the top three in the state for the next three years.
What is the best part about being an Owatonna Husky?
The support from the whole community. Everyone is so supportive and proud to be from Owatonna. It means a lot to get a “good luck” or “congratulations” from people around town that you might not even know.
Why did you choose be a multi-sport athlete?
Ever since I was a young girl I was always involved in a lot of sports. As I grew older, I still enjoyed participating in them, and I couldn’t imagine my life without them.
What were some of the main challenges of balancing three sports with school and other obligations?
I always enjoyed being busy whether it was with sports or other extra curricular activities like Student Council, church activities etc. It also kept me more on task with my school work because I knew I had to get it done and couldn’t procrastinate. In general it’s always hard to get homework done on days with away games or meets.
What sport have you been playing the longest? When did you start?
I’ve been in gymnastics the longest. I started when I was about four years old.
What coach – or coaches – had the biggest impact on you?
I was so blessed to have a lot of amazing coaches that shaped me into the athlete I am today. Tom Smith and Todd Trout are the ones who really stand out. Tom was my gymnastics coach since I was a young gymnast and he taught us the importance of hard work and to always believe in ourselves. Todd Trout was my club soccer coach since I was nine years old and he taught me how to play the game and I definitely would not have been the same soccer player if it weren’t for him.
In your opinion, who is Owatonna’s biggest rival – or rivals – and why?
In the big nine it’s definitely Northfield because they are consistently good at almost every sport. Lakeville North and South are also pretty big rivals because they are always competitive and it’s a big accomplishment if you beat them.
What are your college plans and why did you decide this school?
I plan to attend the University of Minnesota this fall and run track. I fell in love with the campus ever since I first visited. It’s a Big Ten school in a big city, but it also within it’s own community which I really liked.
Do you have any idea of what you might major in college?
I currently am undecided, but I’ve been considering anywhere from elementary education to nursing.
Do you have any weird pregame/event rituals?
I am actually a really superstitious person. I always have to wear pink and blue hair ties in my hair. Before every event in gymnastics Allison An and I always have to do our handshake. I always have to warm up the exact same way for every gymnastics meet and track meet. It’s all a mind game, but I guess it worked.
Any nicknames?
Syd, Squid, Syd the Kid.
Favorite athlete growing up?
My favorite athlete was probably Shawn Johnson because she was such a powerful gymnast.
What are some of your hobbies outside of sports?
I really like to read and I spend a lot of time with friends and family. During the summer I’m usually at my grandparents’ cabin swimming, surfing, skiing, stuff like that.