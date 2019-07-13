O for a Muse of fire, that would ascend
The brightest heaven of invention,
A kingdom for a stage, princes to act
And monarchs to behold the swelling scene!
— William Shakespeare,
Henry V
Ah, it’s true: There is no rest for the wicked.
Over the past several months, I’ve been approached by several readers of this column, all asking questions about my process of writing. A few — OK, one or two — have been kind souls who admire the work I do and wanted to gush and fawn all over me. Of course, being the humble man that I am, I stopped them from their lauding and applauding me after — oh, I don’t know — an hour or so.
“Enough about me,” I would say. “Let’s talk about you and why you like me so much.”
Naturally, I had to stop them from all their bootlicking. After all, too much of a good thing can get tiresome after a while. Just ask my ex-wife.
But I’m not bitter.
However, not everyone who has questioned me recently was a fan. Many, in fact, were not as evidenced by that large angry mob that stormed my office and broke down my door. They had legitimate questions, I s’pose: “Where do you come up with that drivel you write?” “Do you really think you’re clever?” And “If I have to read your column one more time, I think I’ll puke.”
OK, so that last one wasn’t a question. But I did hear it a lot. And I was puked on more than once.
Most recently I had someone address me in a letter — and excuse my language, but I’m not making this up — as “Blubber Ass.” Had we been talking on the phone, I’m sure I would’ve retorted, “That’s Mr. Blubber Ass to you.”
So, I have compiled a list of the questions that have been asked to me, put them in some semblance of an order and threw out the ones I didn’t want to answer on the grounds it would incriminate me. Thank God for the Fifth Amendment. Below are their questions and my answers. And as always, bear with me on this one.
How do you come up with ideas every week?
I take long, leisurely saunters in nature, listen to birds, smell the flowers and wait patiently for my Muse to inspire me.
Does that work?
Hell, no.
Why not?
I’ve got a really lousy Muse.
What exactly is a Muse?
The Greeks developed the idea of the Muses — nine goddesses who were said to inspire all artists, especially poets, philosophers and musicians. The nine were beautiful women — hey, what do you expect from a goddess? — who danced and frolicked and sang and otherwise inspired artists.
But that was ancient Greece — a long time ago in a different country and a much different culture. If they haven’t died by now, those Muses have grown old and crotchety and couldn’t dance and frolic if they tried. And I doubt they speak English.
I do have a Muse, though he’s not much help. On those rare occasions when my Muse does show up, he generally sits in my office rubbing the corns on his feet and complaining about the weather.
Wait a minute, your Muse is a guy? I thought the Muses were supposed to be goddesses.
A sign of the times, I guess. Equal opportunity and all that. The ancient Greeks got inspired by goddesses with names like Calliope, Terpsichore and Erato. I get some old guy named Gus with a peptic ulcer and a hyperactive thyroid who couldn’t inspire a man on fire to jump in a lake. Go figure.
Are you sure this guy is your Muse?
Well, if he’s not, he’s sure hanging around in my office a lot. And he doesn’t come in for the ambiance, I’m here to tell you.
So what do you do to come up with an idea if your Muse doesn’t inspire you?
Read books, talk to people, drink heavily.
Does that help?
Drinking heavily? Well, it doesn’t hurt, though my liver might disagree.
No, I mean reading books and talking to people. Do they help with your writing?
Not generally. As I get older, I find myself falling asleep a lot.
While you’re reading?
No, while I’m talking to people. I can be right in the middle of a conversation with a group of folks and I’ll nod off faster than a narcoleptic at a Yanni concert.
Maybe you should stop drinking so heavily.
Or maybe I should start talking to more interesting people.
So if you have a deadline approaching, your Muse bails on you and books, people and alcohol don’t inspire you, what do you do?
Generally, I panic. Hey, never underestimate the power of sheer terror to get those creative juices going. It’s like being back in college when I had two days to write a 20-page term paper on apocalyptic imagery in Herman Melville’s Moby Dick and I hadn’t even started reading the book. Boy, talk about an adrenaline rush.
No wonder your Muse seems old and crotchety. You’ve worn him out.
Well, if he can’t keep up, he ought to get out of the Muse business. Let him become a greeter at Wal-Mart or start playing bingo.
Have you ever thought about going a different route?
Such as?
You know, even Shakespeare borrowed ideas from classical works and other literature to write his plays and poems. Have you ever thought of borrowing ideas?
Pffftttt. I don’t consider that borrowing. I consider it stealing, and it’s wrong, dead wrong. It’s like those guys you see in the supermarket, plucking a few grapes and popping them in their mouths before paying for them. Stealing is stealing whether it’s grapes or ideas.
You’ve never stolen anything?
Well, sure. When I was 12 years old, I stole a cheap cigar from my best friend’s father and tried to smoke it behind the tool shed. Boy, did I turn green.
No, I mean did you ever steal ideas in order to write a column.
Of course not. Let me make this very clear: If you steal ideas from one other writer, that’s plagiarism, and it’s wrong. Of course, if you steal ideas from several other writers, it’s called research.
Really? Where did you come up with that idea?
I stole it.
I’ve noticed that in most, if not all, of your columns you use the catch phrase “Bear with me on this one.” Why do you do that?
I generally use the phrase “bear with me on this one” when I’ve run out of things to say and I’m trying to take up space. Like right now, for instance.
So the phrase has no meaning, no significance?
None that I can think of. It is, to quote the bard, “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
That means your columns are, also to quote the bard, “a tale told by an idiot”?
Correct.
I suppose that means that you’re the idiot?
Yes, I suppose that it does. Wait a minute. That didn’t come out right.
So where did you come up with the phrase?
I stole it, too.