If you become very quiet and listen intently, you can hear distant drums of a defeated army regrouping, reorganizing and rearming for yet another fierce battle.
The “PUSH” factions are sharpening their swords while their Brain Trusts are carefully and strategically planning their next intricate all-out attack.
You can hear their folderol battle cries like “Push-Push-Push!” and reciting slogans like “We will push this forward!” and “Let’s make it happen!” and “Let’s not give up!” and “We have our work cut out for us!”
There is a preponderance of enthusiasm being generated in their trenches with “high fives” galore, chest bumping and “YES” chants.
There are blood-thirsty looks, nervous pacing and insane energy enough to split tree stumps.
Yup, you guessed it; the “Push People” are back at it again!
The “Push People” are a cluster of like-minded individuals wanting to impose their ideas on the rest of the people while always believing they are right and being absolutely convinced in their own mind that they know what’s best for the Owatonna community. Presently they are drawing straws for the preferred parking places on a new high school campus.
They need to win because it is important for them to win and for their own gigantic egos regardless of what others want.
Jeff Elstad stated “the new high school issue should not divide the community.” I’m not sure if he noticed or not, but it is divided, right smack dab down the middle. And what exactly does that say? And can the “Push People” hear it? Should I shout it in your ear?
Now they are going to try to force-fit it again! It’s tantamount to pushing a rope. They just don’t get it! They want another saber-rattling war because of their own fault…and that is, they lost sight of the real “vision” or either they never had one to begin with...other than to WIN!
One Owatonna resident referred to all who did not vote the way he did as “wiffed.” What a sad, sarcastic putdown of his friends and neighbors in his own community. How do you spell “arrogant”?
There is an old saying that goes something like this, “If you continue to do the things you’ve always done, you’re always going to get what you’ve always got. And if you expect a different outcome, it is just another description for insanity.”
If everyone can get their glasses on and take a simple in-depth look at what really happened on May 14, I think they might clearly see that everyone was offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a great new broad vision!
Never again will fate offer us a wonderful handsel like this…to have a clean, unobstructed vision of the whole referendum issue. It means to look at it in a whole new light.
Bring both factions together, the WE’s and THEM’s and work together to try to find a workable solution to the whole issue of a new high school without having anybody wanting to win. Is there any reason why that can’t happen? Who would not want this to happen?
There would need to be a couple of requirements for it to happen. Namely, gather together of group of people who are not all like-minded, leave your attitude, negative and strong opinions and hidden agendas outside the door and may enter only with an open mind (no grudges allowed). Only positive input would be allowed! Talk, share, explore, listen, discover and seek out what is best for the student and the community.
The most significant element is to begin your meeting with a prayer and ask the Lord for help, guidance and direction. Then open your minds to thinking outside of the box. It is not important to be “like” or “greater” than other schools of the same size and it’s not about having the biggest and best or turf on the field to make us the on top of the heap of other schools.
Consider Dr.Emma Hansen’s ideas from her column (People’s Press 5/28/19). The entire situation just might not be bricks and mortar; it might be new thinking on an old subject. It might be making a whole new road rather than following the same-ol’ same-ol’. Who knows? Check out comments too by Glen Pauling and Christina Petsinger (People’s Press 5/31/19).
Then there is also the question of corporate money. And I have reason to believe that it might be referred to as “sticky money” because when a corporation gives away zillions of dollars, they always want something in return and it is usually power and influence and lots of it! Besides, they told us just days before the vote, that it is a one-time offer only! We sure wouldn’t want to see them go back on their word would we? And that’s the old way of doing business anyway.
Additionally, there needs to be absolute transparency! I detected anything but… and a significant amount of “smoke and mirrors” prior to the voting from the “Push People.”
I also believe that all school board members should have ZERO hands-off involvement in any planning, programs, conducting any business or phony tour guiding in any school referendum effort. I believe they were walking a very fine line or maybe involved in unethical practice as their primary duty is to be officers of the state and federal educational laws and to make certain the laws are followed to the “T”. Their position does not allow them to be lobbyists or peddling influence for the school district!
I believe we could make this work and if you stop and consider it, I think you would agree. There is no big rush to make it happen and there is plenty of time to do it right, to do it honestly and with the conjoined efforts… then it will be a WIN for everybody. What say you?
I volunteer for the Sergeant at Arms position.