I am a gagger.
I didn’t learn that I deserved a title until fairly far along in my life after a trip to the dentist where they expressed some fear for the impending condition of their white coats. I should have guessed as my children who suffered from some abdominal ailment in their youth and needed their mother’s help to avoid dropping their heads in the toilet would probably remember weird sounds emanating from said mother.
I did my duty to help but it was not easy for either the child or myself. I do not remember ever having a accident of the kind which would have made us both sick.
Maybe I do not remember. I’m 84 and inclined to forget the really bad stuff!
I have recently made another annual trip to my favorite dentist and am again grateful for the changes in modern dentistry which allows me to not dread the trip. I no longer have a dentist who throws things when unhappy or refuses to take time to furnish anesthesia to a panicked patient! All this machinery to check this and that and free toothpaste to boot.
Well, maybe not free as the price of progress is going up!
I am, however, progress or not, still a gagger and evidently a tooth grinder. Apparently this latter was not known to even my 63-year-long bed partner and only after I had worn everything down to a nub was I aware. Good grief!
I s’pose the good people in the dental office assumed I was not such a dunce. HA! I never guessed until many years into the bad habit and so the damage was done.
Obviously, the problem had not impinged on my ability to eat. That is really too bad! Lack of impinged eating aside, I probably have fat genes!
This brings us to another subject worthy of a paragraph or so on the subject of genes or more importantly, DNA. Yes, I received a kit for Christmas and dutifully spit in the tube half full and sent it off.
I was sure I knew the family history as grandparents had taught me the singsong
recitation of our genealogy, “English, Irish, Scotch, German and Dutch with a little bit of French. So, you ask, was this verified? Yes with a twist. Somewhere after the arrival on the Mayflower, verified by Grandmother’s papers, they added 1% American Indian.
I would love to know the history of that bit. Makes life more interesting to the grandchildren!