To the editor:
The 10th annual Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival held on Saturday, June 15 was a huge success! The streets were once again alive with the sound of music! This event is impossible without you!
It is very hard to put in to words the amount of appreciation and respect the festival committee has for the residents and businesses of Owatonna and the surrounding area! So, even though this doesn't seem enough, we want to say "thank you" to all!" Whether you had bands warming up and preparing for competition in front of your homes, or were one of the many volunteer workers or you are a patron of the festival, a member of the board, a business who helped sponsor and promote the event, or if you came out and simply enjoyed the event again this year, thank you, thank you, thank you!
Special thanks goes out to the Wenger Foundation and Hy-Vee for their continued support of this festival. Also, thank you to the Owatonna People's Press and Ginny Bergerson, Jeffrey Jackson and the many, many others at the Owatonna People's Press who provide the very best news coverage for our event! Thanks for your support and promotion!
Congratulations, Owatonna, on once again rolling out the red carpet, putting your best foot forward and sharing just a little bit of what makes our community a special place to live, work and raise a family. Can't wait to see you next year on Saturday, June 20, 2020 for the 11th annual Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival.
Leslea Partridge
President and board member of the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival
Owatonna