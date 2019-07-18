At just 70 degrees outside, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach dangerously high levels in just minutes. Hotter temperatures outside can be even deadlier. Leaving a dog or cat unattended in a vehicle when temperatures are high can seriously harm or kill an animal. Even with windows cracked.
Minnesota Statute 346.57 is the dogs and cats in motor vehicle law.
A person may not leave a dog or cat unattended in a standing or parked motor vehicle in a manner that endangers the dog’s or cat’s health or safety.
The normal temperature for a dog or cat is between 99.5 and 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Hyperthermia occurs when the dog or cat can’t dissipate the heat fast enough. Dogs and cats don’t sweat. Instead they pant to release heat. Panting is the body’s attempt to cool the animal, but as this involves rapid muscle movement, it increases body temperature in a confined area.
Once a critical core body temperature is exceeded, the blood’s clotting mechanism shuts down and the animal will start to bleed internally.
A peace officer, as defined in section 626.84, a humane agent, a dog warden, or a volunteer or professional member of a fire or rescue department of a political subdivision may use reasonable force to enter a motor vehicle and remove a dog or cat which has been left in the vehicle.
Please prepare your vehicle properly and never leave the animal in extreme temperatures.