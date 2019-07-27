”Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?”
— Corrie ten Boom
”I know that the Lord is always on the side of the right; but it is my constant anxiety and prayer that I and this nation may be on the Lord’s side.”
— Abraham Lincoln
Baseball & prayer
On June 6, 2019 I was watching the Minnesota Twins defeat the Cleveland Indians. During that game, I saw right fielder Max Kepler hit three home runs. As I continued watching that game I wondered, “How many Twins have hit three home runs in a single game?”
I was surprised to learn that it has been done by Twins players no less than 10 times. Two players have done it twice.
Bob Allison and Harmon Killebrew did it in 1963, Tony Oliva did it in 1973. Justin Morneau hit three home runs in a single game in 2007. The next player to hit three in a single game was Brian Dozier in 2016. Byron Buxton did it in 2017. Eddie Rosario hit them in 2017 and 2018. And, like Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler has done it twice – both times (2017 and 2019) while playing the Cleveland Indians.
Since 1908, as of March 2019, 104 major league players have done it more than once. I was shocked to learn that Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa had done it six times…that Alex Rodriguez, Mark McGwire, Dave Kingman and Joe Carter had done it five times. And, that 10 players have done it four times during their careers.
As I’ve watched the Minnesota Twins this year, I have been struck by their actions following their hits – especially after hitting home runs. As they have rounded first base, they have, with their hands pointing heaven-ward, demonstrated gratitude. Rounding first base, they have pointed a finger to the skies and folded their hands (causing me to believe that they are giving thanks to Almighty God for their athletic gifts). Sometimes they blow a kiss as they look toward heaven. Several of them do not hesitate to make the sign of the cross.
Quotes on prayer
Soren Kierkegaard, the Danish philosopher and religious author wrote, “The function of prayer is not to influence God, but rather to change the nature of the one who prays.”
Joyce Meyer, president of Joyce Meyer Ministries wrote, “Prayer doesn’t just change things — it changes us. If we are diligent in seeking God, slowly and surely we become better people.
It was Mother Teresa who said, “God shapes the world by prayer. The more praying there is in the world the better the world will be, the mightier the forces against evil.”
According to my research, those Americans who practice praying before meals tend to use one of two memorized prayers: “Bless us O Lord…” or “Come, Lord Jesus.”
“Bless us, O Lord…”
One of my favorite TV programs is “Blue Bloods” starring Tom Selleck. As a Christian I do appreciate their references to Christianity. Usually the closing scene is the family meal. No one can start eating until every member of the family is seated at the table and no one can place any food on their plate until the family has verbalized the table prayer.
The pre-meal prayer they use contains the words, “Bless us, O Lord, and these Thy gifts which we are about to receive from Thy bounty. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.” Interestingly, at least in my mind, is the simple fact that most people think of these words as being the prayer used exclusively by Roman Catholic.
I don’t know who authored these words. I do know, however, that Scripture contains an abundance of passages or verses which begin with “Bless the Lord, O my soul…” When one uses the words “Bless the Lord…” one is attempting to express gratitude for one’s being and all that comes with one’s existence.
“Come Lord Jesus…”
Among Lutherans and other Protestants, the common table grace before meals is, “Come Lord Jesus, be our guest and let these gifts to us be blessed. Amen”.
This prayer appeared in a Moravian hymnal in 1753. There are some who believe the author was Nikolaus von Zinzendorf. Others suggest that it came from the mind of Martin Luther. Most people think of it as the Lutheran table grace. Though the author is unknown, it is used widely in Christendom.
I learned it as a child. Our family prayed it using German words. I still remember the transitional period when my folks moved from the German to the English (“for the sake of the children who would be going to English school”).
Interestingly, at least to me, is the simple fact that I know that six generations of my family have used this prayer (almost) daily.
This prayer reminds us that the Christian faith is not just intellectual…faith is inseparable from one’s physical needs. Secondly, faith is not just an individualistic entity but it is inseparable from our relationships with Jesus and all other followers. I was brought into this faith by those who had received the faith from their forefathers.
Signing out…
All Christians believe that God gives us every good thing. When we pray before meals, we remind ourselves that what we have on the table is there because God gives us the talents, as well as the good health, to have jobs and skills that results in food on our tables and a roof over our heads. All we have are gifts from God!
Prayers remind us simply that Christianity will be forgotten if it’s not shared. And, Christianity is best shared with prayers of gratitude.
“To get nations back on their feet, we must first get down on our knees.” — Billy Graham