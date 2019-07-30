Drivers take note: it’s time to put down your cell phones if you’re used to holding them up to your ear while driving. State law now requires it.
On Aug. 1, a driver can use their cell phone to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts and get directions, but only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone. Simply put, drivers will no longer be able to physically hold a cellphone while operating a vehicle.
I’ve co-authored the hands-free bill, which to me tries to help people understand that when you get behind the wheel of a car that you are taking control of something very dangerous.
Those who supported this new law believe it is necessary in order to reduce the number of accidents that occur due to drivers who pay more attention to their cell phones than the road. We want drivers to remain attentive — mentally, physically and visually. If we focus more on driving, more people will be safe, and this long overdue law does just that.
If you haven’t already made arrangements for this new law, I urge you to do so in the next few days. Starting on Thursday, law enforcement can and will pull you over if they see you with a cell phone in your hand while driving.
A mess at DHS
Chaos appears to be the order of the day at the Department of Human Services lately, as top staff continue to come and go at an alarming rate.
First, Deputy Commissioners and longtime department employees Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson unexpectedly resigned. Then DHS Commissioner Tony Lourey followed suit after holding the department’s top job for only six months. After Lourey announced he was leaving, both Johnson and Wilson rescinded their days' old resignations.
We also learned that an investigation into a complaint against DHS Inspector General Carolyn Ham had not started, even though she’s been on investigative leave for four months and has collected about $42,000 of her taxpayer-funded salary.
What a mess.
We’re not getting much in terms of answers from either the Department or the Walz administration, and that’s a problem. With the billions of dollars that are spent within Minnesota’s largest agency, the public deserves to know what the problems are so action can be taken.
A demand for Minnesota House hearings into this DHS fiasco has already been made, and it’s my hope those hearings will be scheduled very soon.