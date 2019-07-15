To the editor:
I read the letter from David Nielson calling out the St. Cloud Times editorial the Press reprinted (“‘Coward’ label does not promote civil discourse,” July 10).
I fully agree with Mr. Nielson's assessment of that editorial. It was mean-spirited, inflammatory in its tone and wording and did absolutely nothing in advancing towards a solution to the problem.
The reader that recommended the Press reprint the editorial, calling it "cogent and compelling" needs, in my opinion, to seriously re-evaluate their thinking. If what the reader meant by "compelling" was that the op ed compelled people towards a more polarized and strident attitude then mission accomplished.
Make no mistake, Mr. Jackson. I have absolutely no time for groups like the "Proud Boys" or Antifa. I see them as two sides of the same coin. They're fascists/anarchists/terrorist with a specific agenda to bend the world to their way. Neither should be tolerated in this country because both works to suppress free speech hiding behind the lie of fighting for it.
But that isn't the real reason for this email.
What bothered me the most was the Press disclaimer at the bottom of the page. It was nothing more than a cop out on the paper's part. Saying that yes, we reprinted the editorial, but don't necessarily agree with it is disingenuous and an evasion.
The powers that be at the Press made the conscious decision to reprint that editorial. It amounts to a tacit agreement with the content. Had the Press placed the disclaimer at the bottom of the reprinted editorial I might have been more convinced. As it stands, I see the late disclaimer as running for cover after the editorial decision makers realized they made a poor choice.
I hope that in the future, the people making decisions on reprinting other editorial content are more discerning in their assessment. The issues we face today are never going to get resolved unless the heat of the rhetoric being tossed around is turned down. The media needs to be part of that solution and not be part of the problem.
Ted Slezak
Owatonna