On May 14, the vote for a new Owatonna High School failed by 120 votes. The voter turnout was strong and voices from both sides of the ballot could be heard before and after the vote. I voted ‘yes’ on May 14th and hope to do so again in the near future. I do not work for school district nor do I have children who would benefit. I have no vested interest aside from being concerned about Owatonna’s future and doing what is right for our community, our educators, and our students. I’m encouraging my fellow community members, ISD761 leadership, City of Owatonna leadership, and business leaders to remain actively involved and engaged in this effort for the following reasons.
Our students and educators deserve an optimal learning/teaching environment. I believe there was a similar thought process more than 100 years ago when the current OHS was constructed and it’s our turn to return the favor. I’ve heard the “I survived that high school” or “the students just need to get a little tougher.” I respectfully disagree with those being acceptable reasons for why the old building is “good enough.” Similar to those before us, our goal should be to put our students and our teachers in the best possible situation to succeed. This goal makes a statement about the future or our community. We should encourage our community leaders to align around this goal to make it part of our community’s vision, pride, and identity moving forward.
The result on May 14 was not surprising to those who have followed school bond votes across the state. For years, rural or non-metro schools have been at a disadvantage due to Minnesota tax laws that govern the way public schools are funded. Specifically, districts with higher amounts of agricultural land have had a more difficult time getting voter support for needed facilities due to tax impact on agricultural property. This certainly appears to be the case here when you look closer at the vote tally by precinct.
However, there has been significant progress on this topic since the May 14 vote. Recently, our state legislators approved increasing the Ag2School tax rebate from 40% to 70%. This increase will occur incrementally into year 2023. Thank you to the numerous Owatonna residents and Superintendent, Mr. Jeff Elstad for communicating support of this change to our state legislators. Ultimately, this reduces the net tax impact on agricultural land by almost 50%. When considering the previously proposed referendum, the tax per acre would have been reduced from an estimated $7.15/acre to an estimated $3.60/acre. This results in agricultural property tax paying less than 7% of the overall cost of the referendum. This is great news for not only our community, but all other non-metro rural Minnesota communities who have faced a similar challenge in school funding.
Speaking of taxes, I don’t like paying property tax any more than the next person. I also recognize it is necessary to enjoy some of the amenities or necessities our community offers. I believe property tax will continue to increase without an increase in tax base. These amenities and necessities — items like city infrastructure, road repairs, park maintenance, school maintenance, etc. — only get more expensive each year. Meaning, our community leadership is left with making reductions in these services to offset the cost increase or we must find a way to increase the tax base. How do we increase the tax base? This occurs by attracting people and business to our community. I believe a new high school and athletic facility would be the most positive economic impact Owatonna has ever seen. Look no further than the five local corporations who stepped up and offered their generous support. Read the comments from those business leaders when they offered their support. They’re supporting the new high school to help them recruit and retain employees as they continue to grow their business. These businesses were generous with their support in an effort to maintain and grow their businesses in Owatonna. Pause for a moment and think about what our community might look like if any of these businesses decided to relocate to an area where it was easier to recruit/retain employees? I’d guess every person reading this column personally knows multiple people working at these great employers.
Next, the cost of a solution gets more expensive with time. Per Turner Construction and Engineering News Record, two highly regarded national construction news outlets, non-residential construction costs continue to increase at 5-6% per year. Using round numbers, this means a $100M high school will increase in cost $5-6M per year. According to US Department of Energy, the average office building life span is 73 years. One would assume a high school that is the most used building in our community would have a shorter life span. Our current high school is approaching 100 years old while various portions of the building have been added on or updated since the original construction. The old building has surpassed its life expectancy, it’s time to stop sinking money into it, and it needs to be replaced. Delaying this decision will only continue to escalate the cost to us tax payers by 5-6% or more than $5 million per year.
For the above reasons, I’m encouraging our community to remain engaged and active regarding this topic. The failed vote on May 14 left our community with this challenge that must be solved for the future of our community. Finding a proper long-term solution in the near future has many possible benefits including optimal teaching/learning environment, lower cost, continued business support, and positive economic impact. Please join me in encouraging ISD761 School Board, City of Owatonna leadership, Steele County leadership, and our community to align around this challenge and expeditiously bring forth a solution for Owatonna to consider.