The 50th anniversary of the moon landing occurs next week (July 20). Thinking about this event brings many memories to mind about what occurred prior to the landing and how the world changed afterward.
I was in college at the time. If you don’t mind, I would like to provide a historical background context to the moon landing.
President Kennedy proposed early in his term to send a man to the moon by the end of the decade. I don't think anyone had a clue at the time as to how this would be accomplished since we had little technology. But the “greatest generation” was full of chutzpah and “in charge” and they had the desire to seek a new frontier. I was a “baby boomer” and we were only beginning to have an impact on our world. Most of us were college age or younger but we were excited about the prospect of going to the moon.
You may recall that President Kennedy was later assassinated in 1963 when I was in 9th grade. Lyndon Johnson took over his term. He was easily elected for his first term in 1964. The mint had issued a Kennedy commemorative half dollar coin that was quickly snapped up by collectors and to this day the 50-cent piece is rarely seen in general circulation.
The United States became more embroiled in the Vietnam civil war and continued to send troops and spend money on that cause. The greatest generation was trying to prevent the communists from claiming Vietnam as another feather in their cap. We were fearful of the Soviet Union and mainland China.
The Civil Rights Act was passed by Congress in 1964 and busing for racial equality began. More turmoil occurred. Martin Luther King emerged as a leader in the civil rights movement, but he wasn’t alone. There were others that were also influential, but King was the most articulate and the one who wanted non-violent resistance in the manner of Gandhi.
Johnson eventually announced he wouldn’t seek a second term and the Democrat candidates started campaigning in earnest. The spring of 1968 was very tumultuous. Martin Luther King was assassinated in April and Bobby Kennedy was also murdered in June, shortly after winning a presidential primary in California.
Prior to the Apollo 11 launch, NASA had a disaster with Apollo 1 in 1967. Roger Chaffee, Virgil Grissom, and Edward White were killed during training using an environment of pure oxygen in the capsule. A spark from the wiring resulted in a devastating fire which set back the Apollo program for many months.
The Democratic Convention was held in Chicago in August 1968 and was marred by many demonstrations regarding Vietnam and civil rights. Richard Nixon, a Republican, defeated Hubert Humphrey in the presidential election in November of that year because Nixon vowed to end the war in Vietnam.
Timothy Leary from Harvard suggested that people should “Turn on, tune in and drop out” by using LSD and other hallucinogens. Baby boomer college students were enamored by Dr. Leary and followed his lead. You may recall the Moody Blues song, “Legend of a Mind” about Timothy Leary. Colleges were experiencing some of the most violent protests and disruption. There were groups like the Weathermen and later the SLA (Symbionese Liberation Army) that were bombing buildings and murdering people. Our society seemed to be spiraling out of control at a fast rate.
All I can say is, “Thank God for Apollo 11!” That mission was a needed positive sign that for all the trials and tribulations the US population had gone through. It was a bright shining light showing us that the U.S. could still do something that no one had ever done before.
The launch of Apollo 11 was perfect. It was on television and many people now had color TVs to watch the flames thrown by the rocket as it roared into orbit. After everything checked out and the ship was in the right position, rockets were fired and Apollo 11 broke away from orbit and Earth’s gravitational hold on the craft. The trip to the moon lasted four long days.
The excitement level increased as the craft neared the goal of an orbit around the moon. Apollo had done this before but never had they deployed the LEM (lunar excursion module) and fired the rockets to descend to the surface. What would we find when we arrived?
There had been some concern that the dust on the surface would be so thick that the landing would be made very difficult because of the dust and unstable surface. That proved to be untrue.
The astronauts made it to the moon. They landed and safely returned to Earth. The event was all televised live (in black and white). That trip and the others in preparation took thousands of people working together on a dream that could have easily ended in a disaster. Looking back at the crude computers and the delicate equipment, I find it amazing that it did turn out so well. The United States and those brave astronauts must have had divine protection because statistically, they were more likely to die than succeed.
Was the moon landing a fake? I don’t think so. We didn’t have the CGI and video technology in those days to do an adequate and flawless job of simulating a lunar trip to the moon and subsequent landing. I watched everything on live television at the time and I do not doubt that our astronauts made it to the moon.
The summer of 1969 was full of historical events, but the Apollo Moon Landing will stand in my memory as pivotal in making humans truly an intra-planetary species.