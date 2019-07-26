To the editor:
Listening to the questions and answers during Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s Town Hall at the Owatonna Middle School on Monday, July 22, one thing became clear: Mr. Hagedorn is not open to ideas that do not agree with his or President Trump’s. While I appreciated his attendance at this event, all of his answers, from health care to immigration, from tariffs to foreign relations were direct from the GOP playbook.
That was not unexpected. I have followed Rep. Hagedorn and he has never stood up to his own party. Rather, he has adapted his positions so that they fit within accepted GOP strategies. But the thing is, Rep. Hagedorn doesn’t work for the Republican Party and he doesn’t work for President Trump. He works for the people of Minnesota: Democrats, Republicans, and everyone else. He should be willing to really listen to ideas posed by constituents and adapt his views if he hears an argument that deserves to really be considered. I did not hear anything like that from him at all. Not even a little bit. Instead, when pressed to reconsider an issue he mostly just said, “I disagree.”
But I was really discouraged by his answer on why he voted “No” on a resolution to remove U.S. armed forces from Yemen. Only Congress can declare war and presidents need to consult with Congress before devoting U.S. personnel to foreign lands. Mr. Hagedorn blamed President Obama for the mess in Yemen, saying that it was Obama’s decision to leave Iraq which gave rise to ISIL in subsequent years and the current situation in Yemen. But as anyone who was paying attention knows, it was President George W. Bush who directed the U.S. military into war in Iraq in 2003, and it was also President Bush who signed an agreement with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki to end U.S. involvement in Iraq via the U.S.–Iraq Status of Forces Agreement by December 31, 2011. All President Obama did was honor this agreement. The Iraqis didn’t want us there anymore anyway.
Minnesota deserves better. We deserve a congressperson who will listen to all of our voices, not just those that agree with him/her. And we need someone who is honest about the issues, not someone who repeats incorrect information. If Rep. Hagedorn can’t do that, then we need to elect someone in 2020 who will.
John Carlson
Owatonna