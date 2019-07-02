On Thursday, we celebrate the Fourth of July, a joyous time when we remember our country’s beginnings and the blood that has been shed over the years to keep our freedom. At some point in time on this holiday, in the midst of all the celebrations and revelry, it would be good for all of us Americans to pause and remember what this holiday is all about.
When those representatives of the original 13 colonies signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, they were doing more than declaring their independence from England and giving birth to a new nation. They also were establishing a new way of looking at the relationship between the government and its people. There had been experiments in democracy before, but they were short-lived and often ended in despotism. And when they failed, monarchies and dictatorships too easily returned.
But at the very heart of the great American experiment is the belief not in the rule of the monarch, but in the rule by, for and of the people — a belief that flies in the face of those who insist on the divine right of kings. Indeed, the Declaration of Independence states unequivocally that governments are instituted by people — ordinary people — and derive their just powers from “the consent of the governed.” It is not from some supposed divine right that our leaders have the right to rule. It is the consent of the governed, the consent of the people that is of utmost importance.
Certainly, there have been times when that consent has been tested and where divisions have opened between people and the government. Public opinion polls to this day suggest a deeply divided nation. But one thing keeps the country strong — a belief in the system itself and in the power of the people to rule.
But as we celebrate, there are others we need to remember — the men and women in our various branches of the military who defend our freedom. Freedom doesn’t come without a fight, without the grievous loss of life. But generally people think freedom is worth fighting for. The founders of our country certainly did.
So on this Fourth of July step back from the celebration and take a moment to remember our troops and the sacrifice they are willing to make. They are a shining example to us all of how we should look upon service to our country.
In his inaugural address to the nation 58 years ago, President John F. Kennedy, paraphrasing the mystic Kahlil Gibran, said to the American people, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” Let us remember these words not only on this Independence Day but on every day as each of us takes up the mantle of freedom.