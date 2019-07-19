Most of us are familiar with the above phrase used in the headline — a phrase which the Greek storyteller Aesop is credited with using in some form in several of his stories in ancient times. The New Testament gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke also make similar statements. John Dickinson, one of our Founding Fathers used the phrase, “Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall”, in his pre-Revolutionary War song “The Liberty Song” which was first published in the Boston Gazette in July 1768.
Patrick Henry, another Founding Father, who is remembered mainly for his famous quote, “Give me liberty or give me death” also used the phrase in his last public speech in 1799 in which he denounced the Kentucky and Virginia Resolutions which threatened to undermine the union of states. Patrick Henry said, “Let us trust God, and our better judgment to set us right hereafter. United we stand, divided we fall. Let us not split into factions which must destroy that union upon which our existence hangs.”
After the speech he collapsed and was carried to a nearby tavern and died two months later from what was diagnosed as stomach cancer.
Patrick Henry was an accomplished speaker who was said to speak to the hearts of people. He believed in a balance of power between state government and federal government and felt our constitution as written gave too much power to the executive branch.
Present day our current president I believe is good at speaking to the fears and biases of many citizens. He has used division and conflict to his advantage in his private business dealings and has operated his past businesses in a dictatorial fashion. I think he is attempting to govern this country in the same fashion and finding out it doesn’t work in a democratically elected government. What is disturbing is the lack of Republican leadership constraining the impulses of this President. Some in Republican leadership continue to defend the actions of this President while many remain silent.
Congress is stalemated in partisanship focusing on their individual party’s agenda and the next election instead of working to reform and improve issues such as our Healthcare system, Immigration, Climate Change, Gun Violence, Social Security and Pension Funding, Higher Education and Technical Training. I think Congress has the obligation to restore its share of the balance of power between the three branches of government as stated in our constitution. As citizens we have a responsibility and obligation to vote for candidates that will restore the balance of power between the Executive, Congressional and Judicial Branches of our government. What do you think?