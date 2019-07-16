I wrote a column last year about sportsmanship and how it’s improved in the area for youth sports, thanks in part to the efforts of the Youth First program. The number of incidents I’ve had at events that Youth First is part of have been dramatically sliced. In fact, in all the games I umpired in Owatonna this past year, I didn’t even have to give a warning to a coach or player about their behavior. I had one guy come storming out of the dugout, but when I explained the ruling, he went back; he didn’t agree, clearly, but he didn’t press the issue.
However, I thought it might be a good time to share with you some of the egregious behavior I’ve seen out of parents over the years. If you haven’t yet seen the video of parents brawling at a 7U baseball game, it’s an example of parenting gone wrong. None of these examples are near that in nature, but here, for your reading pleasure, are samples of parents behaving badly at ballgames!
I was working a 13 year old tournament a few years ago. One of my “favorite” types of fans, the ones who sit right behind the umpire in order to critique the strike zone, was sitting right behind me, informing every player that it was a tight strike zone today. (By the way, it’s really hard to see through both me and the catcher!) She disapproved of many of my calls and was consistently telling her son what he should do. During a time out, he happened to be coming up to bat, with his mom wagging her tongue again.
I mentioned to him that the only person he should listen to was his coach. He sighed. “I know,” he said. Then he turned to his mother. “Would you be quiet and let me do my job?” We didn’t hear the woman the rest of the game.
Speaking of great examples, I got to see some prime parenting in another town back when my daughter was playing 12U softball. The parents from the other team (which was a more talented team, don’t get me wrong) were taunting our girls as their team thrashed us. They laughed if our girls made a mistake. It was disgraceful, but I talked to Jayna afterwards and reminded her to always show good sportsmanship, even if you lose.
One of the worst examples of bad parenting in a ballgame came a few years ago during a 15-year-old tournament. There were two fields going, and I was in the middle of a great 1-1 game when a giant bolt of lightning struck about half a mile away. I immediately called the players off the field. The rules state that you don’t restart a game until 30 minutes after the last bolt of lightning is seen, so we reset the clock after every strike.
The other field was cleared as well. As I huddled with the other umpire, coaches, and tournament director, we could see that a storm was going to hit and basically wash out the rest of the afternoon. The coaches of my game wisely decided that, even though it was a tie, they were done and headed out.
The coaches from the other game wanted to try to get five innings in to make it an official game. I told the ump from that field that he shouldn’t go back out until the time had been reached. However, the coaches and parents convinced him to restart the game five minutes after I had last seen lightning. Another bolt struck about five minutes into it, even closer.
I actually heard one mother say, “Aww, keep ‘em out there. We’ve got to make this official.”
I looked at her incredulously and responded, “Are you serious? What if it’s your son that gets hit by lightning?”
She insisted that they had to get the game done. I couldn’t do anything but shake my head. These were 15 year olds. Safety should always be the priority, and liability also has to be considered.
The good news is the ump finally made the right call and got them off the field, and nobody was hurt. But there were still parents muttering that they should try to keep going.
Safety is always first in sports. Sportsmanship comes second. I love the fact that our area communities are buying into better sportsmanship. I had a great year umpiring, and I hope some of the young people I saw on the field will continue. But they won’t if they get harassed and have to put up with those types of parents. Please realize that, even at a high school level, they’re still kids playing, and the games aren’t life or death.
The moral of the story? Enjoy the games. Let the officials do their job. If there’s a mistake, leave it to the coach to talk to the officials. Let your kids be kids and have fun out there. If you have to live vicariously through your kids, I feel sorry for you. It’s certainly fun when they win, but it’s even better when they improve and enjoy the games. Help them do that, please. And before you scream at another official, think about officiating yourself!
In other words, please don’t be fodder for a future column!
Word of the Month: This month’s word is glabella, which is the flat area above your nose and between your eyebrows, as in, “The umpire tried to look at the glabella instead of the fiery eyes of the upset coach.” Impress your friends and confuse your enemies!