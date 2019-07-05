Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.