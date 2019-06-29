”And Jacob was left alone; and a man wrestled with him until the breaking of the day.”
— Genesis 32:24
”When you wake up in the morning, tell yourself: The people I deal with today will be meddling, ungrateful, arrogant, dishonest, jealous and surly.”
— Marcus Aurelius
By all accounts, I’ve pretty much used up whatever crumbs of good karma I might have stored up over the years. So if there is such a thing as reincarnation — of which I have my doubts — then my next life is likely to be a bit rocky, I’m afraid. Oh, I’m not suggesting that I will come back as something completely undesirable, like a cockroach, a dung beetle or a resident of Arkansas. But chances are that my next incarnation will not be one where I will be sitting in the lap of luxury on some tropical paradise, feasting on exotic delicacies while my minions fan me and fawn over me as if I were a king or a demigod.
No, I think that in my next life, I am likely to be stuck with the dubious honor of being a professional wrestler. But the more I think about it, the more I am convinced that maybe, just maybe, the wrestling life is for me.
Bear with me on this one.
I’ve studied enough philosophy, psychology and comparative religion in my time to come to the profound realization that this thing we call life is no picnic. Or if it is a picnic, then it’s a picnic in the rain with a lot of ants and a bowl full of potato salad that’s going bad. As Eliphaz the Temanite so eloquently told Job, “Man is born unto trouble, as the sparks fly upward.”
Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know it is no great revelation that life is a series of struggles with which we must wrestle on a daily basis. The realization that life is filled with suffering and pain is at least as old as the days when our neanderthal ancestors were dragging their knuckles on the rocks and figuring out that things would be oh so much better and their knuckles oh so less bloody if they started walking erect.
Well, duh.
Indeed, all major religions begin with a quest of trying to understand why we suffer, why bad things happen to good people.
In the Buddhist tradition, young Siddharta Gautama, who became the Buddha, discovered the first of the Four Noble Truths when he saw the Four Sights: an old, crippled man; a diseased man; a decaying corpse, and a wandering ascetic. The truth he discovered was that life is suffering — what Buddhists called dukkha. At that point in his life, Siddharta — who was born into a well-to-do family and probably spent most of his wasted youth living high on the hog and abusing the servants — realized the harsh truth that life is filled with disease, pain, old age and death. Suffering is inevitable. Even the pleasures of the rich, which he knew so well, amounted to nothing in the end.
Jeez, no wonder he didn’t get invited to many parties.
I don’t shy away from such struggles of life. Not that I actively seek it out either. I don’t hang around too many crippled, diseased old people, though, if you’ve seen me lately you realize that I am quickly becoming a crippled, diseased old person. And a visit to the funeral parlor isn’t my idea of a good time, unless, of course, there’s a buffet afterward. Ah, smorgasbord — my favorite food.
But I digress.
Still, I do take seriously the advice of the Stoic philosopher Epictetus, who said, “Instead of averting your eyes from the painful events of life, look at them squarely and contemplate them often.” I like that. And I try to pattern my life after that little bit of wisdom. So that quizzical look you often see on my face is not confusion like you may think. No, I’m just contemplating pain.
Come to think of it, now I know why I don’t get invited to many parties either.
The other day, as I was deep in my contemplation of pain and struggling and our constant wrestling with life, I remembered an old man I met when I was a graduate student in Nashville. He had grown up in rural Tennessee and never ventured much more than 15 miles from the house in which he had been born and the farm on which he would be buried.
His face was rugged and worn, like an old tombstone that was fading and weathered, the lines etched like an epitaph. He had grown up poor in the South that preached segregation and had struggled to come to grips with the post-Civil Rights society that Tennessee had become. He had grown up in a time when every farmer and his brother grew and chewed tobacco — ‘backer, they called it — and struggled with doctors who were telling people that it caused cancer. But even with the struggles, he smiled with a mouth half filled with tobacco-stained teeth.
I met him in October 1979, about the time the World Series was set to begin.
“Who are you pulling for in the Series?” I asked him.
He shook his head and waved me off.
“Them games are fixed,” he said.
He was old enough to remember the 1919 Chicago Black Sox and the fixing of the World Series. Ever since then, he had little faith in professional athletes. Little faith, not no faith.
“So you don’t watch any sports?” I asked him. “Football? Basketball?’
“Don’t trust them neither.”
“So what do you watch?”
“Professional wrestling.”
Somehow, I managed to hold back my snickers and snorts. Here was a man who wouldn’t watch Major League Baseball because he didn’t think it was on the up-and-up, but he followed professional wrestling like a twice-born convert at the end of a revival meeting. He had faith in the wrestlers.
And he began to tell tales of his favorites — men like Dick the Bruiser, Haystack Calhoun and Handsome Harley Race. As he told stories about them and how he would spend Saturday nights, straining to watch them on his small black-and-white television, his smile grew and his eyes glistened. Then he looked at me.
“You’d make a purty good rassler,” he drawled.
Mind you, I was much younger, much thinner and much less prone to life-threatening injuries at the time. Perhaps he was recognizing that untapped talent, that possibility that I could have been a wrestling icon. But I scoffed. Me, a wrestler? P’shaw.
That was then. Now, I wonder. Maybe there is something we can learn from wrestling. It’s more than just sweaty men with funny nicknames and strange costumes tossing each other around to the roar of the crowd. What happened in the ring was like life itself writ small — a great cosmic battle between good and evil, the constant struggle between opposing forces. But unlike life, it is a battle where you knew who were the good guys and who were the bad guys. Surely that is something we would all like.
I still don’t watch the sport. But I’m thinking about becoming a professional wrestler because it will allow to enact that great cosmic battle on a daily basis and to affirm the struggle that we all must face.
Plus, it’s the only way I can wear tights in public and not get arrested. That’s got to be worth something.