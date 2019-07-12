To the editor:
They came to America and tamed the wilderness, especially the wooded lands. The woods were cleared of trees to build homes and barns, and to clear fields to plant.
As the trees came down the “splitter” went to work with his axe and wedges. The trees became rails. The settlers marked off their property and fenced it in. The split-rail fence defined the coveted space.
No area of this country denied the split-rail fence, even in lands devoid of trees. The “splitter” lasted only until the sawmills were developed and took over the rail-making process. This brought the post-and-board fence into being. Then a creative wire maker developed barbed wire. The post-and-barbed-wire became the land fence of choice. The split-rail fence lost its place as the favored fencing.
It is rare today to see a split-rail fence. Some are made primarily as a decorative feature.
However, Owatonna has preserved a long and functioning split-rail fence. This classic fence is posted between 11th and 13th Streets on the east side of North Cedar Avenue. The fence simply defines the prepared land (sidewalk and paved street) against a little wooded valley.
This split-rail fence is a visual example of history … and long may it be preserved.
H. Peter Baxter
Owatonna