“Mars has been flown by, orbited, smacked into, radar examined, and rocketed onto, as well as bounced upon, rolled over, shoveled, drilled into, baked and even blasted. Still to come: Mars being stepped on.”
— Buzz Aldrin (author of Mission to mars: My Vision for Space Exploration)
“Space exploration is important research to our economic and national defense, and America's space program is a symbol of our success as a scientifically and technologically advanced nation”.
— Randy Forbes
Buck Rogers
In the 1930s Americans became fascinated with space exploration. Their attraction was baited by stories featuring a fictional character who traveled in a rocket ship.
Anthony Rogers was that fictional character. Philip Francis Nowlan introduced him in a story with the title “Armageddon 2419 A.D.” Nowlan’s short story appeared in August of 1928 in a magazine called “Amazing Stories.”.
A few months later Anthony Rogers was renamed Buck Rogers. Buck Rogers appeared on Jan. 7, 1929 in a comic strip — “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century A.D.” A year later, in a segment entitled “Tiger Man from Mars,” Rogers ventured into space in a rocket ship. It nurtured an American fascination with outer space.
Was space travel a new concept? Not really, if you want to believe what Erich Von Daniken displayed as an ancient “spacecraft.” Von Daniken convinced numerous readers that a Mayan king named Pakal had traveled in a spacecraft. In season 5 of the Ancient Aliens premier episode, Pakal was proclaimed “the original rocket man” by author David Childress. (Google “Mayan King Pakal and His ‘Spacecraft’.)
President John F. Kennedy
On Oct. 4, 1957, the Soviet Union shocked the world with Sputnik 1. Sputnik 1 was the first artificial Earth satellite. This small 23 inch ball with four radio antennas orbited the earth for three weeks. While in orbit, its radio signal could be detected even by radio amateurs. In the United States this produced the Sputnik crisis. The launch and orbit triggered a space race. It announced the beginning of a new era of challenges in the military, in scientific and technological arenas.
On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviets sent into space Laika, an 11-lb part-terrier mongrel, picked up on the streets of Moscow. The American press nicknamed her Muttnik. Laika died during her fourth orbit when the cabin overheated. Note: she was not expected to return because Sputnik 2 was not designed with a reentry provision.
On May 28, 1959, two monkeys, Baker and Able, were sent into space — a 16-minute flight. Able died within 4 days, but Baker survived and died in 1984. In August of 1960 Belka and Strelka, 40 mice and 2 rats spent nearly a day in space (all survived).
A bit later Strelka produced a litter of six puppies. President John F. Kennedy received one the pups as a gift — named Pushinka. Pushinka had a litter of puppies which President Kennedy named pupniks.
One of the last animals to enter space was a chimpanzee named Ham (on Jan. 31, 1961 rode in a Mercury spacecraft — the same size used by Alan Shepherd and later Gus Grissom.)
The Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human to experience space travel. Gagarin was sent up on April 12, 1961. (The Hall of Space – Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, Kansas, is a ‘must see’ museum). Alan Shepherd did not enter space until May 5, 1961.
On May 25, 1962, President Kennedy stood before a joint session of Congress. He asked Congress to provide the funds needed to achieve several national goals. He said, “First, I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.” A few paragraphs later, he added, “This decision demands a major national commitment of scientific and technical manpower, materiel and facilities… It means a degree of dedication, organization and discipline which have not always characterized our research and development efforts.”
Neil Armstrong
In 1959 the Soviet Union executed a hard landing on the moon. On September 24, 1970 the Soviet Union brought back soil samples from the moon. There have been many unmanned crashes on the moon’s surface. The most recent one was a Chinese spacecraft that landed on the far side of the Moon on Jan. 3, 2019.
Twelve men, Americans, have landed and walked on the moon. Neil Alden Armstrong. A graduate of Purdue University, he was NASA’s first civilian astronaut to fly in space.
After landing in the sea of Tranquility on July 20. 1969, Neil Armstrong spoke the memorable line, “That is one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Armstrong with Buzz Aldrin spent two-and-one-half hours outside the spacecraft walking on the moon. Michael Collins was in lunar orbit in the command service module.
There were six NASA missions to the moon (all during the Nixon presidency). The last one was on Dec. 14, 1972. Gene Cernan was the last one to step off the lunar surface.
Was it worth it? Because of the program, we have TV satellite dishes, medical imaging devices, the in-the-ear thermometer, fire-resistant materials, smoke detectors sun glasses, cordless power tools, global positioning devices, food freeze-drying and preservation processes, plus communication and weather satellites.
Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong left a plaque on the moon. The plaque contained the words, “Here men from the plant earth first set food upon the moon – July 1969, A.D. We came in peace for all mankind.” It was signed by Richard Nixon, President of the United States of America and the three astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr.