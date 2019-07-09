Finally, what has been referred to as the old football field on the south end of town adjacent the Bluffview Development has been sold! Better yet, working with developer, Todd Nelson, who owns Blackstone Electric and has done similar projects in Faribault is phasing the construction of apartments, four-plexes and single- family homes over a period of years. The apartments and four-plexes – all with garages — will be market rate rentals with high-quality finishes for those 50 years of age and older.
We all are counting on this age-niche to free up homes in our area by individuals who wish to downsize to spend less time with maintenance issues on their homes so they can enjoy their lake homes or winter months down south. Alternatively, individuals may want to enjoy a secure, safe place to live while they continue to work and enjoy free time doing other hobbies, traveling etc. Housing variety in Medford is in high demand so we are counting on this development to free up existing housing stock.
At our June Council meeting, we approved the developer’s agreement for Phase I of this project-a sixteen-unit apartment that will be built in the northwest corner of the property. Mr. Nelson is presenting to our Zoning and Planning Board this month. Communication has been sent to neighborhood residents and official posting in this newspaper for the board meeting on Monday, July 15, 7:00pm at City Hall.
There is a great many steps in the platting and permitting process that Mr. Nelson and the city will be working on during the rest of this year. The plan, with everything in place, will be for Phase I construction to begin in spring of 2020.
The City of Medford is also in the process of continuous study for our wastewater operation. Mr. Nelson is well aware of this and the development’s phased construction may be five to eight years, which is also within the time frame for the city decision to expand our current operation or move to regionalization. This decision process also requires continuous research and conversation.
Regionalization of city services has been done for many years in the metro area with numerous communities having shared water and wastewater. It is also the established route for multi cities in Europe with shared systems. In outstate Minnesota, there is increasing interest with numerous cities working on agreements for shared systems. We have recently visited with Mantorville to learn of their story and work done in now connecting with Kasson in a shared wastewater system.
Our current wastewater location on the north end of the city sits on flood fringe. With the increasing amount of rainfall, more tillage draining into the Straight River and water flowing from the south, it is questionable how long we may have that ‘fringe’ designation. If changed to flood plain, it is anyone’s guess as to how long the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) would allow us to continue operation at our current location.
The other continuous problem we have is finding and keeping public works employees with the appropriate licenses. Waste-Water Management is not a field that many young people are interested in pursuing. The majority of the present workforce with licenses are nearing retirement age or are well established in the communities they serve making it increasing difficult and expensive for us to hire or contract people with the appropriate licenses to complete the necessary reporting documentation.
Challenges of our growing community continue! In the meantime, families are enjoying our pool facilities. The Sunday Farmer’s Market at UltraOutlets of Minnesota and More on Sundays, 11:00-2:00pm, is a great place for garden produce, flowers and crafts. Come visit and enjoy!