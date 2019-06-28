Yes, this miracle of miracles is something to tell the whole world about! Truly, this is where the Church, daddy, you and I enter in because this is our first and foremost mission in life: to proclaim the full gospel of the kingdom, the good news of Jesus Christ, son of the living God! We are not to keep silent! We are not to hide it! But we must reach out to the world in love, surely, in God’s kind of love. For you see, there are multitudes of men, women and children who are not aware of this miracle of miracles that has taken place so many, many years ago. Yes, this is a magnificent and wondrous story, a story of victory that is not a fairy tale! It is based on truth! And there are people who need to hear it, people with broken hearts and bowed heads, their souls are storm tossed, full of troubles and are like those who have no strength, no vigor, and no vitality. Their steps are taking them to a spiritually dead tomb where there is no life and no peace and no joy whatsoever. But they do not know, like the weeping women that trudged to the tomb on that early morning, that the stone was rolled away.
Yes, this is true! Christ is alive! I know for he lives deep within the heart of me, and all other true believers. And some day soon, may all people the world over know, through your witness and mine, that they can go unto Christ to prime His endless oceans of water for their spiritually dry and worn-out wasteland. Christ will never run dry! His living water flows on an on through eternity! Only they must go unto Him and His holy word and drink deeply so that He can fill them more abundantly, that is, to overflowing. They will be more than satisfied. They will find that His power is their power, His strength is their strength, His peace is their peace, His love is their love, and His word is their word. Actually, what more does one want out of this life than peace from the Prince of Peace and the Exalted One?
In conclusion, baby dear, daddy and I will raise you in the way you should go. In spite of the confusion and crises in the world, Christ is the way, the truth and the life, and it is His words in holy scripture that we as a family will meditate and act upon, have faith in and speak about. And remember that for every problem in life there is a promise, a victory verse in scripture, in which to solve it, even though it may take time. And we will go daily to Father God in prayer using the name of Jesus as we ask Him daily for the many blessings that He is giving and will be giving us. And we will daily bend our will to His perfect will and dedicate our total lives to Him so that our lives may be used for His glory, praise, thanksgiving and honor. we will love good and hate evil and continue daily to ask Father God in Jesus’ name for discernment between these two forces. Since we are human, and do make mistakes, we must remember that every day is a new day, a fresh start over, and the mistakes of the past are behind us. God forgives us our sins when we repent, can’t we forgive others and ourselves also? Of course we can, with God’s help!
Soon you’ll be here in this world on a long, long journey called life. May the “burning bush” of God continue to burn brighter and brighter within your heart, our beloved home and to all the world, now and forever more!
God loves you, my precious, Unborn One, and so does daddy and mommy!
God’s peace, power and presence be multiplied unto you!
Mommy