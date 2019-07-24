You have probably heard various names given to different generations these are the five I found.
1. The Greatest Generation also called the Traditionalists or Silent Generation born 1945 and before.
2. Baby Boomers born 1946-1964
3. Gen X born 1965-1976 also called the baby busters because birth rates declined after the baby boomer generation.
4. Millennials also called Gen Y born 1977-1995
5. Gen Z also called iGen or Centennials born 1996-present day.
What I found is the various generations are stereotyped with similar beliefs and attitudes which then are used for general sales marketing and with younger generations used by human resource managers when they are hiring. As with any stereotyping generalizations are made which many times don’t apply but the common life experiences that differ from one generation to another do impact the beliefs and attitudes of each individual generation.
What I found interesting is the contrasts stated between the two youngest generations, Millennials and Gen Z which are:
1. Realistic vs. optimistic — Generation Z grew up during the “Great Recession” when the median net worth of their Gen X parents fell by 45%. Seventy two percent of Gen Z expect to work harder then previous generations. Gen X parents were skeptical straight shooting with their Gen Z children. Millennials where raised by more encouraging Baby Boomer parents.
2. Independent vs. collaborative- Seventy one percent of Gen Z believes the phrase, “If you want something done right do it yourself”. Millennials are more willing to work with others when coming up with solutions.
3. Public vs. private-Seventy Two percent of Gen Z would rather share personal information with their pets then with their bosses. Generation Z gravitates to Snapchat because the time bound controls don’t live online forever like a tweet or Facebook post does. Millennials are more comfortable with Facebook and tweeting.
4. Digital natives vs. digital pioneers- Forty percent of Gen Z said working Wi-Fi was more important to them then working bathrooms. In 1995 14% of U.S. adults had access to the internet by 2014 87% had access. Millennials witnessed the introduction and rise of social media; Gen Z were born into it. Seventy four percent of Gen Z prefer to communicate face to face with colleagues which might indicate Gen Z will strike the right balance between online and offline workplace communications.
5. On demand learning vs. Formal education- Seventy five percent of Gen Z say there are other ways of getting a good education then going to college. Millennials assumed large student debt with 44% of recent college graduates employed in jobs not requiring a college degree and 1 in 8 recent college graduates unemployed.
6. Role hopping vs. job hopping- Seventy five percent of Gen Z would be interested in a situation in which they could have multiple roles within one place of employment. Millennials have little patience in job stagnation.
7. Global citizens vs global spectators- Fifty eight percent of adults worldwide age 35+ agree “kids today have more in common with their global peers than they do with adults in their own country”. Millennials were considered the first global generation. Generation Z interacts with their global peers with greater fluidity and view themselves as global citizens. As more of the world comes online geographic lines continue to shrink.
I think each generation faces the same general challenges but as technology continues to eliminate barriers of isolation and misunderstanding between the global community many people feel a sense of threat and fear. Each generation becomes more technology aware but the need for the education and training of skilled trades will still be needed to build upon and improve continued technological development. The mindset of being able to simply push a button or tap a keypad without any understanding of the process leads to increased stress and a dumbing down when the technology fails. What do you think?