“Life is not being rich, being popular, being highly educated or being perfect. It is about being real, being humble and being kind.”
— Author unknown
“Then the Lord took some soil from the ground and formed a man out of it, he breathed life-giving breath into his nostrils and the man began to live.”
— Genesis 2:7
“To be what we are, and to become what we are capable of becoming, is the only end of life.”
—Robert Louis Stevenson
Defining moment
The words “defining moment” appeared in our conversations in the early 1980s.
The Cambridge Dictionary describes it as “the point at which a situation is clearly seen to start to change.” It suggests the following synonyms: “turning points” and “deciding moments.” It provides the following idioms: “be at the crossroads,” “road to Damascus” and “the moment of truth.”
Dictionary.com defines it as “a point at which the essential nature or character of a person, group, etc., is revealed (or) identified.” As an example it provided the thought, “The end of the Cold War was a defining moment for the world in more ways than one.”
Sidney Evans writing in Forbes (Aug. 3, 2017) answered the question, “What is a defining moment?” He wrote, “A defining moment is a point in your life when you’re urged to make a pivotal decision, or when you experience something that fundamentally changes you.”
Defining moments in American history
When we think about the United States and her history, we remember a number of defining moments.
There was Lexington on April 19, 1775, and “the shot heard round the world.” Capt. John Parker assembled his 77 minutemen to fight nearly 250 British soldiers No one really knows who fired the first shot.
The bombardment of Fort Sumter on April 12, 1861, is often thought to be the battle that began the Civil War, but it was only a bombardment. The Battle of Philippi on June 3, 1861, (involving nearly 4,000 soldiers) was the first battle fought in the Civil War. The first major battle of the Civil War was fought on July 21, 1861 (25 miles west-southwest of Washington, D.C.). The Union forces called it the First Battle of Bull Run while the Confederate forces referred to it as the First Battle of Manassas.
The Treaty of Versailles, was the peace treaty that brought World War I to an end. It was signed on June 28, 1919, in Versailles — 100 years ago today. What was significant about June 28? Five years earlier on June 28, Archduke Franz Ferdinand had been assassinated. That assassination had directly led to the beginning of World War I.
There are many more: December 7, 1941, and Pearl Harbor; June 6, 1945, and Operation Overlord, commonly known as D-Day; Aug. 6, 1945 and “Little Boy” (the atomic bomb) on Hiroshima; and dates associated with Korea, Vietnam Afghanistan, and Desert Storm.
Defining moment for mankind
Jesus was in the garden called Gethsemane. It was late in that evening we call Maundy Thursday. According to Matthew (26:39) He was praying, “My Father, if it is possible, take this cup of suffering from me! Yet not what I want, but what you want.”
He had spent his entire ministry knowing that he was born to die! That night, there in Gethsemane, he was asking God to reconsider, asking God to find another way to demonstrate his love for humanity. In spite of his prayer, he knew,” Yet not what I want, but what you want.” As he prayed those words, he knew that the cross and the grave were unavoidable. As he prayed those words, he knew that nothing less than the resurrection would grab the attention of mankind. It was the only thing that would convince humanity that the Creator God wanted his creatures to live in a joyous relationship with him.
Nothing, absolutely nothing, in the history of mankind has there been a more significant event. Properly understood, it focuses our attention on an Almighty God who seeks to rescue us from anything and everything that attempts to destroy us.
Nothing, absolutely nothing, in the history of mankind has there been a more momentous event. Properly understood, it focuses our attention on Heavenly Father who provides us with a forgiveness that frees us from all that would bind or paralyze us.
Nothing, absolutely, nothing, in the history of mankind has there been a more acute event. Our reaction to it determines how we will live our daily lives and it determines our eternal destiny.
In Christianity the reaction is called “repentance”. Repentance is recognizing that we are walking in the wrong direction. Repentance is recognizing and understanding that we are being blinded by self-aggrandizement. Repentance is recognizing that we are focusing on ourselves, when in reality the Christ who faced the cross is the central fact of history.
In sorrow we need to repent daily, so that a new self can arise to love God and to love one’s neighbor…so that a new self can arise to live in joy, love and peace.
Personal defining moments
Cody Delistraty wrote an article (Sept. 25, 2013) containing the words, “Life has its obvious defining moments: graduation, our first house or apartment, falling in love and getting married, seeing loved ones pass, fighting illnesses, memorable trips, finding success, experiencing failure. From a very young age we search for something to define us.
Sometimes I think we are so engrossed in our activities that we neglect to examine those driving forces behind our decisions and our actions. For our well-being it is essential that we take the time to examine our attitudes, our intentions and our thoughts.
Signing off…
“Hell is paved with good intentions.”
— Samuel Johnson
“One kind deed is more beautiful than a thousand good intentions.”
— Matshona Dhliwayo.