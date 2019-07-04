This year marks 243 years of independence from colonial rule and the official Declaration of Independence — a testament to our shared belief in a better life — upon which the good ol’ USA was established.
Of course, long before the Fourth of July 1776, colonial settlers risked life and limb on treacherous journeys and in a new and untamed land to live free; and before them the original peoples, “native Americans,” prospered by living off the abundance of this beautiful continent (until they were corralled into small tracts of land and stripped of their culture…but that is another important story for another time, as is the history of slaves who were brutally brought to the “land of the free”).
From 1892 to 1952, Ellis Island was the gateway to America, the main port of entrance for 12 million immigrants who arrived seeking a better life here. But, before Ellis Island, it was the founding fathers who welcomed and championed immigration. Long before the Statue of Liberty proclaimed “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” The Declaration of Independence condemned King George III for his restrictions on immigration. They knew that immigrants were a valuable import to build and maintain our strong nation. Our immigration laws and procedures stem from that.
Today, United States Citizenship & Immigration Services oversee the legal processes that welcome or deny the hopefuls who wish to emigrate here to live and work on a temporary basis or as a permanent resident, as well as those seeking refuge or asylum from persecution or fear they will be persecuted on account of race, religion, nationality, and/or membership in a particular social group or political opinion. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol enforce our immigration laws. One of their biggest challenges is the record high migration at the U.S./Mexico border. In recent years, the U.S. has seen a record number of asylum applications and Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama have experienced a huge 432% increase in asylum applications.
These are not people just seeking a better way of life, they are seeking to SAVE their lives by fleeing extreme violence, rape, murder, forced prostitution, human trafficking and recruitment into gangs. They are fleeing the Northern Triangle of Central America (El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras) which is considered one of the most dangerous places on earth (U.S. involvement in their destabilization is yet another story for another time).
Those coming to the United States travel over a thousand miles, often on foot, to go through the legal process of seeking protection from the United States. Our laws allow them to apply for asylum in the U.S. regardless of their country origin or current immigration status. They may come into the U.S., present themselves and file a Form I-589, Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal, within one year of their arrival. Doing so is not a crime, it is a legal act.
So, I’m wondering, are we still the land of the free? Asking on behalf of brave ones who died to come here and the toddlers and children separated from their parents and locked in overcrowded cages by the United States government from whom they are asking for protection.