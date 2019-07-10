To the editor:
A couple of weeks ago I read comments from either the St. Cloud city council or citizens from there in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The article was about a New York Times column which discussed the conflict in St. Cloud concerning some citizens and the refugee community. The article or column in the Tribune was laced with what I believe could easily be described as hate speech. I read the Tribune daily and realize it is slanted toward the liberal side so decided not to respond as it most likely wouldn't be published and just be a waste of time.
Lo and behold, our local paper reprinted the article under the views from others opinion section on July 2. The article lamented what certain groups are doing to damage the image of St. Cloud. It referred to the New York Times article and suggested we Google it up to see for ourselves, so I did.
In my opinion the New York Times is even more liberal than our Tribune and is definitely anti-Trump. The Times blamed the problems in St. Cloud on so called right-wing hate groups which are stirred up by, of course, President Trump’s speeches concerning immigrants. The column labeled them as the usual racist, Islamophobic and anti-immigrant people who are the cause of conflicts in cities across the country. The article in our People's Press and Tribune went a step further and labeled them “cowards.”
In my opinion many things changed after 9/11 in America, the main one shared by millions of Americans, is a concern for terrorism. The chief word here is "concern." In fact our illustrious president, whom I fondly call “Bushwhacker Two,” used this concern to get us into the never-ending war on terror. This senseless war has cost us dearly. Thousands of our finest lost and maimed, not to mention trillions of dollars. On the other side millions of them killed and maimed, many who had no hatred for America. Hundreds of cities leveled and no end in sight.
One result is increased hatred of America by Muslims throughout the world. I personally believe most Americans don't hate Muslims and most Muslims here do not hate Americans. That there is hate on both sides is also a given. It is this hate that should concern us. To give those concerned disingenuous labels is unfair. To label them cowards is despicable and does nothing to promote civil discourse.
In my opinion the St. Cloud column should have blamed writers of the New York Times for making their town look bad, not those concerned with the safety of their loved ones.
David Nielson
Owatonna
Editor’s note: Just to be clear, both the Owatonna People’s Press and the Star Tribune reprinted an editorial that was first written by the editorial board of the St. Cloud Times and printed in that paper on June 21. We at the People’s Press first saw the editorial in a package of editorials supplied by the Associated Press. We then were alerted to the editorial by a reader who had also seen the St. Cloud Times editorial in the Star Tribune and who encourage us to reprint the “cogent and compelling” editorial. As with other material printed on this page, including the letter above, the editorial by the St. Cloud Times editorial board should not be considered to reflect the opinion of the Owatonna People’s Press.