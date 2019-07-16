The other day I bought a pair of hiking boots for an upcoming trip to Glacier National Park in Montana with my daughter. I wanted lighter-weight boots than what I have, and roomier. When I last hiked Glacier in 2006 I was doing 14-mile day trips. I needed a sturdier boot back then. I’m guessing 6 to 7 miles will be my average hike now, and the thought of a lighter boot was very attractive.
I chatted with the sales associate while I traded in a size 8 I’d bought and tried on the 8.5. The fit was perfect and I was excited.
“I first saw Glacier when I was 5,” I beamed, “and I never forgot.”
I told her my husband and I had gone to Glacier on our honeymoon and on our 30th anniversary, and that after that I had returned to Glacier five more times with different people — different friends, my daughters, our Swedish exchange student from 17 years earlier.
She told me she had hiked in Sedona (Arizona) with her daughter and she and I compared our favorite trails.
“My daughter and I hiked Sedona right before she got her baby,” she said, and she and I looked long at each other knowing we were moving into a deeper conversation.
Her daughter had just graduated from medical school with a specialty in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, and she and her husband were planning to start their family. Her periods had been heavy and painful while she was in school and a particularly bad bout sent her to the doctor. Within days she was diagnosed with a rare stage 4 cancer, followed by a total hysterectomy. Eggs were harvested. Only two were usable.
The sales associate said, “When I told my 88-year-old aunt about my daughter’s situation, Auntie said, ‘I will tell my five girls about this. I’m sure one will be a surrogate,’” and one was.
During the hearing and telling of this magnificent story, both of us had repeated times of our eyes simultaneously brimming with tears. We talked about fears, and trust, and faith. We talked about profound and humble gratitude. I saw a photo of the miracle baby. There were more details. In not much more than 10 minutes we shared one of the deepest conversations I’d had in days.
Sometimes I fault myself for not being more social. I am much more comfortable in one-to-one settings than in groups. All the while I know the importance of community, group conversations can leave me feeling empty. The 10-minute conversation I had trying on boots fed my soul.
Today I read a photo caption that said, “There’s someone out there who needs you. Live your life so that person can find you.” When I read that saying, I knew exactly what it meant. It had happened for both the associate and me in the boot department at REI.