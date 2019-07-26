Prayer is the cornerstone of Christianity. And it was Jesus, the Victorious One, who was the champion at Calvary because He conquered Death, Hell and grave. Indeed, Jesus is the great “I am who I am” and is not only the only answer but is also the only way and is the only truth (John 14:16). For all of life’s complex, deep and dark problems, He is more than willing to meet each one head on from the womb to the tomb. Actually, we can do nothing without his infinite wisdom, our “guiding star” of glorious light “who created us in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand.” (Ephesians 2:10) even before the foundation of the world was laid, He had a unique plan and a divine purpose for each one of our lives, “a future and a hope” (Jeremiah 29:11).
Therefor, since prayer is a two-way communication, that is, between God and man, let us all with persistence learn to reverently and intently listen to God with all of our hearts. Proverbs 37:7 says “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for Him.” Spend time, ample, quiet time, listening to Him, our ageless and loving father God. And take some notes. I do all the time. Why? So you can remember exactly what He says to you and know specifically what he desires for you to do. For His words of grace and truth, in time, will turn the worst day of your life in to the best day of your life, all through the power and wisdom of the Holy Spirit. Now this is truly what will happen when steadfast, faithful Christians 1) come to Him in prayer as trusting children, 2) spend quality time in the reading, studying, memorizing and pondering His inerrant, everlasting written word, the Holy Bible of sixty-six books, and 3) diligently put in to practice His word which is branded to a Christian’s heart.
With all this being said, let us now move on to the main topic or theme of this inspired study which is titled “In the name of Jesus, don’t delay, pray today!” For prayer changes things.
Since prayer is one of the most important and powerful forces in the world, I earnestly desire to now share with you readers twenty bible based steps of prayer and praise. In the 70’s, I was inspired to write these life-saving and life-changing steps for a weekly neighborhood Bible study group which I belonged to. They were also used as a personal study guide. I have steadfastly applied these steps over 43 years and Almighty God, the Master Miracle Worker, not only heard, but he also answered my prayer, for He has, is, and will be making “All things new” (II Corinthians 5:17) and is also working “All things for the good” (Romans 8:28), no matter what I see in nature nor when nothing good seems to be happening. So, day by day, I keep on believing, praying, praising and speaking faith filled words and proclaiming God’s promises over and over again, especially over adverse and dark, dire circumstances. And, most importantly, I praise and thank our Lord Jesus continually for His amazing grace, truth, wisdom, knowledge, mercy, love, peace, joy, and goodness which He daily and liberally bestows upon my family and me (Acts 2:39).
1) Ask God that He place his holy hand and will upon our federal, state and local governments, and also upon the governments of the entire world. Pray for these men by name, if possible. Ask for strength, peace and wisdom from God for those who seek His face and obey His word. Otherwise, ask that they be removed from their high offices. Pray for those in other realms of authority (preachers, teachers, doctors, etc.) (Romans 13:1-7)
2) Take authority over Satan. Bind and cast him out in spirit, soul, and body, and on all of your property. Call the spirits by name, if you know them (for example, bind and cast out the spirit of fear, the spirit of rebellion, the spirit of pride, etc.). (Mark 16:17-18, Matthew 8:1-4, 5-17, 28:33, Matthew 18:18, Luke 10:17-20, Luke 8:27-39)