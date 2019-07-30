The Owatonna school board has a quotation from Plato on the wall of its conference room. “Opinion is the medium between knowledge and ignorance.” Another quote Plato shared is: “The true lover of knowledge naturally strives for truth, and is not content with common opinion, but soars with undimmed and unwearied passion till he grasps the essential nature of things.” We hope the opinions that we provide, or that are told to us, are based on some form of fact. Far too often opinions are based on the grapevine. “I was told” is far too often a phrase we hear when someone shares their opinions. No one seems to know the origin of the opinion, but we all swear it is true. Another basis for opinions is pure speculation, usually a result of some past experience or exposure. With that in mind, I would like to share some opinions about the school administration and the school bond that just failed to be passed.
Mr. Dave Nielson recently wrote an op-ed about the reasons that the May 2019 school bond failed. This was speculative because there had been no specific study concerning the yes or no votes for the ballot. I attended a school board meeting on July 23. A representative of Leatherman Associates presented the results of a scientific survey addressing the May ballot. This survey identified the same reasons people voted against the bond that Mr. Nielson addressed. This changes Mr. Nielson’s speculation into confirmed facts.
In Oct 2018 I attended a community presentation by the school bond task force, as presented by Mr. Jeff Elstad, the superintendent of Owatonna Public Schools, about the findings of the task force. At the time I publicly speculated that the task force would recommend a new high school. This speculation on my part was based on previous experiences with the school district wanting to build a new high school as far back as 1997. The information about the district wanting a new high school in 1997 was based on the grapevine. The information about the district wanting a new high school in 2008 was based on fact. In October, the task force denied that the decision had already been made to build a new high school. Seems my speculation was correct, as by January the school board had taken the task force’s suggestion to build a new high school and started the process of turning this desire into an actual ballot in May.
In my opinion, based on speculation that the reason for the initial rush to set a voting dated was the school board did not anticipate any form of organized resistance, so the bond vote would easily pass. Once COPE [Concerned Owatonnans for Public Education] was rekindled, the school board and the individuals who supported the new high school were compelled to raise thousands of dollars to share their opinion, based on speculation, that a new high school is necessary. COPE provided its opinion that the new school was more than the community could afford, or even want.
I go back to the presentation by the survey results as presented by Leatherman Associates. The number of individuals entrenched in their convictions, either for or against a new high school, has doubled since the October 2018 survey. This means that there are fewer individuals to sway, either for or against, should another school bond be presented to the public. According to the survey, Owatonna is still statistically split down the middle on whether or not to build a new high school. When the school administration asked for the survey, it was seeking feedback solely on voter’s opinions on a new high school, and the upcoming operating referendum that the district will be asking us to vote on in November 2020
The survey asked questions about how much of a tax increase the community would readily absorb. The opinion, based on the results of the survey, indicated that the majority of the community was overtaxed. The opinion of Leatherman (based on historical evaluations of similar previous surveys) was that the feeling was compounded by the fact that the city had just raised its property tax rate 7 percent.
Even before the initial bond was voted on, the Vote Yes group was asking COPE what this group had for suggestions for resolving the issues of the needs of the current high school. At that time COPE made no comment, as the group did not want to speak for the community. The group had no factual consensus from the community on any opinion that it might want to form.
Since the May bond vote COPE has presented several different options for the school board to address. Some suggestions included a visit to the Austin high school (a refurbished school). The original task force did not visit a single high school refurbishment, but rather spent their travel time solely visiting new high school buildings (part of the basis of my opinion in October that the task force was focused on a new high school rather than refurbishing what we have). COPE has suggested inviting other architectural firms to evaluate the current facility and/or a new high school. We have presented several other new high schools that meet our basic criteria that were built for less than $100 million dollars, at least $40 million short of the $138 million that our current architectural firm had recommended and the task force had accepted. According to Wold representatives, cheaper options were available, but not selected. Once again, my opinion would only be speculative as to why the task force recommended the most expensive option.
We were told by the school district that construction costs have increased 6% – 7% over the past 10 years. When the architectural firm that presented the high school package in 2008 was queried, in their opinion (based on factual experience), construction costs have gone up 3% – 4%. Several architectural firms and individual contractors have confirmed this number (once again opinions based on their experienced facts).
COPE has invited members of the school board to visit the Austin high school to better understand what can be accomplished with refurbishing an old high school. At this point in time no member of the school board, other than Superintendent Elstad, has shown any interest in visiting the Austin facility. Additionally the school administration instructed the Leatherman Association to focus specifically on a new high school and the upcoming operating bond levies. These are events that are based on fact.
In my speculative opinion, the school board is on a mission to present another bond vote in November 2019. This opinion was formed after reading articles in the Owatonna People’s Press about the school board focusing specifically on issues affecting a new high school. The recent OPP article indicated that Mr. Sebring stated that the school board must act quickly if it plans on presenting a new ballot this November. The school board is planning on having an intense working meeting on Aug. 1 to determine its next step. Sadly, in my personal speculative opinion, the school board is pushing on without gathering all the facts.