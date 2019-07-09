Last month we traveled to Bismarck, North Dakota for a college visit. We returned the following day — 7½ hours there, 7½ hours back home. It’s a long time in the car, even with the people you love most. There are several things I would choose over traveling with kids: scraping paint, walking on hot coals, a colonoscopy perhaps.
When the kids were younger, the thought of loading them into the car and traveling outside the city limits was overwhelming. For 10 years, we rarely went anywhere but the grocery store, and even that was often an adventure in crying, screaming, and fighting. Twice a year, we traveled from Nebraska back to Minnesota, nine hours with the nine of us. As much as I anticipated connecting with my family of origin, traveling in tight quarters was like being in prison, but less enjoyable.
We didn’t have sedating devices like tablets, phones or even DVD players when the kids were little. We had to be creative with passing time in the car. With little kids, seeing farm animals in the country was always exciting. The problem with Nebraska and Iowa is the vast wide-open spaces between the cows and horses. “Look at the cow.” One hour later. “Look! A cow.”
When my youngest was two, between cows, she occupied her time with a Kleenex. She put it on her head, crumpled it in her hand, wiped the window, wiped her face, tore it up, looked through it, etc. I don’t know what her future holds, but that experience makes me think life will captivate her.
We played the ABC game where you find the alphabet in order on billboards or road signs. This was a great way to distract the kids from who was touching them or breathing on them or smelled weird. Of course, eventually you would get to a “J” or a “Q” and be stuck and having lost interest, would miss the Dairy Queen sign, the next one not for 50 miles.
We played the animal game a 1,000 times. It was our version of 20 questions, but specific to animals. Someone would stump us, picking a fictional animal like a dragon or unicorn or some stupid creature from the Lord of the Rings. “Does the animal live in the forest?” “No.” “The ocean?” “No.” “The desert?” “No.” One of the younger kids would want their turn to last longer and say “no” to the question can the animal fly, even though their animal was a bird. Or they would pause for a bit as they considered a more difficult animal, in the middle of their turn.
There is a beautiful travel game called “Little Red School House.” The kids would play this game after they tired of me yelling at them to pipe down so the driver could focus. “Little Red School House starting now,” they exclaimed. That meant everyone had to be silent, and the last person to make a noise was the winner. Some kids would last maybe 30 seconds. These kids lacked discipline and most likely asked to stop at a bathroom before we departed the driveway. But others, the high achievers, my favorite children, would show great restraint. Of course, the losers would try to get them to laugh, creating even more chaos.
I considered leaving them at a gas station. If we could have afforded a huge reward for anyone who made it an hour without a peep, I would have given them a new car. Luckily, children have no idea of the value of money. Some were bribed with a stick of gum.
As the kids aged, our methods became more sophisticated. We played a game where as we approached a car to pass, we would guess the age, race, gender, hair color and presence of facial hair of the driver. Driving past, seven sets of eyes would peer at the driver. The winner would cheer and clap, and the losers would moan and groan and make gestures of defeat.
I wonder what the drivers thought of this vehicle of highly emotional children. I hope they felt sorry for me and were incredibly grateful to be enjoying classical music on the radio. The closest I get to listening to classical music is threatening to turn it on if there isn’t more peace in the vehicle.
On our trip to Bismarck, the kids fixated on their phones and tablets, completely missing the famous bison statue on display near Jamestown. Tragic. Occasionally, I coaxed them into playing my new game where we take the three letters of a license plate and create a word. The letters must be in order but not directly next to each other. ELT: “elephant” is allowed, but not “lite.” Because I made up this game, my rules prevail. Proper nouns are allowed, but foreign words are not.
I also have a book in the car with 3,000 questions. This is a great way to pass a few miles and leads to some interesting discussions. Think of it as ice breakers with people you already know. When asked to describe an ideal day, one son went into excruciating detail of every facet of his day, from his food choices to his exercise regimen. He was egged on by endless questions from a brother, while the rest of us either nodded off or rolled our eyes. “If you could wipe one thing off the planet, what would it be? “War,” “Hunger,” “Poverty,” “Simone.” Simone is our cat. “If you could eat only one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?” A younger sibling said, “Watermelon.” An older sister said, “That is a horrible answer.” Only siblings will disparage a personal preference. Eventually the kids tire of this game. “What’s the most ingenious excuse you have for not doing something.” “I didn’t want to,” was one of the replies.
My mom told the story of us returning from a long day trip to visit a museum. Dad bought us all ice cream cones, and I started bawling because I was handed a vanilla cone and wanted chocolate. After too much bickering, my mother grabbed all the cones and threw them out the window.
Harsh? Maybe. Understandable? Completely.