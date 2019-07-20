This is the heading of Chapter I of a book that you won’t read. Paging through it the other day looking for the part about picking June grass I was reminded of many things. What I also realized is that memory and/or memories can be very fragile things and should be treated with tender care. I finally found the June grass thing in Chapter XVIII and along the way a number of other items were jogged into life. We will get to the June grass thing but first lets reminisce a bit.
The rather extreme amount of rain we have been receiving this spring and summer is perhaps why we looked back into the summers of the mid 1930’s when this writer was a wee lad. Believe it or not it was in the summer of 1936 before we had enough rain for me to have realized that the drought years just ending were not the normal climate for our part of the world. I have vague memories of my Mother sealing up the doors and windows with wet newspapers in an attempt to prevent the constant dust from coming in. Tumbleweeds are something else we will not see this year and we will hazard a guess most reading this, if in fact if anyone does, it is doubtful anyone knows what they are or what they look like.
Google claims they are Russian thistle and they may be right but I am not so sure. We also had what we called Russian thistles but that plant did not resemble tumbleweed. Call them what you care to, but one thing I do know about them, they don’t require much moisture to thrive. They mature at about the size of a large laundry basket and once they are done growing a slight breeze would snap them off at ground level and then, hence the name, they tumble. They tumble with the wind until they reach something that causes them to no longer roll and tumble. Quite often that something is a fence. Over time this fence has enough of them and when the dust storm mentioned in the previous paragraph has enough you will have a very interesting phenomena.
This leads us back a bit to the June grass. It was in the summers of the 1940’s when the Northrup-King Seed Co. would come into our area to set up an operation to collect and harvest the seed. We called it “June” grass because it was during the month of June when this was happening. You can correct me should you like to do so, but I am quite sure what we were working on was “Kentucky blue Grass”. The company would contract with farmers in the area to pick and bag the seed. They provided what were called “strippers” to accomplish this task. A small tractor was all it took to tow a tandem of three of these and collect the heads and seeds of the grass. These were bagged and transported to a field area just east of town where the result was raked over and over until eventually the actual seed was obtained.
First let me attempt to describe a ‘stripper’. We tried to look one up on Google but had no such luck. The machine was about eight feet wide with a built-in barrel studded with the sharp ends of a few hundred ten penny nails. The spinning of the barrel was powered by a chain drive as the creature was towed through the hay field. The stripped material collected in a box like container from which it was transferred into bags to be collected by Northrup.
It was the summer of 1948 and we were a crew of three, myself and sisters Jean and Emily. I do know we were paid for our work but none of the three of us can remember on what basis. Apparently there were no concerns regarding child labor laws. I was sixteen at the time and the girls were thirteen and eleven. It could have been we were paid by the number of pounds harvested. Our farm did not have the hay meadows with the blue grass so we were sent to wherever we were needed. One such place was a few miles west into what was known to be the ‘dust bowl’ of the 1930’s.
While the areas that were hollowed-out had slopes that were safe on which to drive. There were in fact several places where the tractor and the three strippers were down below the level of the horizon. We were able to get a good look at the phenomena mentioned in a previous paragraph. The fence that had collected all the tumbleweeds gave the appearance of a two lane road having been built; straight and true.