Assuming you read this column on its expected publication date (July 18th, 2019), it is fifty years since Apollo 11 landed men on the moon. Specifically, they launched on July 16 and arrived on July 20th of 1969, so I’m splitting the difference. Three astronauts spent four days inside a very small craft relying on approximately 50,000 pieces assembled by the lowest bidder; a large contingent attempting mission control in Houston; and, significant faith. My trips to Asia, typically twelve hour flights, pale in comparison. Plus, no one is clocking my personal bodily functions in the name of safety & science. You realize how potentially disastrous this can be when you read that a Russian rocket crashed in 2013 because a sensor was installed upside-down, or you saw the Space Shuttle Challenger explode in January of 1986. When you say about something “It isn’t rocket science”, you effectively imply lower requirements & expectations.
It wasn’t as if a moon landing was required for any reason other than bragging rights on Earth. The U.S. was also engaged in what would be an expensive losing effort in Viet Nam, the headlines & body counts for both sides crowding the evening news daily. Only four years after the passing of our Voting Rights Act meant to reduce the localized (mostly in the Deep South) discriminatory policies imposed to stymie exercising of 15th Amendment passed nearly 100 years previous, society was already adjusting to a major reset. Protests even greeted the Apollo 11 launch, the demonstrators decrying the monetary effort & focus on what might be considered an unnecessary use of funding when poverty was still rampant in many places.
Among those protesting was comedian and social activist Dick Gregory, himself a victim of discriminatory practices in his lifetime, some of which he brought forth with ironic humor. However, as the huge rocket lifted off, he admitted a swelling of pride in what was being attempted. As part of our society as a whole, it was perhaps the most momentous occasion of the twentieth century. Certainly it was the most daring and hopeful in a century that saw the worst conflicts in human history engulf the globe and destroy millions of lives. Perhaps this best illustrates an old Chinese adage: “It is easier to tolerate a pain than an itch”. Going to the moon was simply the modern version of Columbus’ voyage to find what he thought would be another route to the Far East; or some unknown human ancestor climbing over a mountain to see what land might be on the other side.
Only shortly after that event, I traveled to Moscow for a bit over a week. In those days there had to be a good reason, and everything paid in advance. In this case, a medical conference, the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISTB), was meeting there in August, and my father, a nationally noted pathologist, was among the attendees. The Soviet Union was still very much in full control of that area of the world. The airport was functional, and almost no lit advertisements or neon signs were visible between there and our hotel near Red Square. The U.S. State Department had specifically warned us regarding excessive interactions with locals, especially the sale of any items. The lack of consumer goods in a centrally planned economy meant that something simple and desirable might go for a huge profit on the black market. I understood that a $15 pair of blue jeans might bring 100 rubles, officially equal to 100 dollars, but not actually being worth anything near that for practical purposes. It was safe to go almost anywhere, however, as every block had one or more officials watching every movement. My guess, especially foreigners.
I was shepherded around daily by an Intourist guide, the moniker sounding more pleasant than its actual function. It is believed that those guides were not only working for the KGB to practice their English, but the potential to find and recruit a foreigner to unwittingly or otherwise reveal something of importance was a consideration. They certainly had some interesting answers for things we knew otherwise, such as telling us that Lubyanka Prison, with its thick walls and guarded gates, was a boys’ school.
One of our embassy staff showed us a very small line item at the bottom of the back page of Pravda, the official Russian government publication: “U.S. Lands Men on Moon” with about as much fanfare as those oddity items we have to search deeply in our papers, mostly meant to fill up small spaces between important things. One doctor we knew from the U.S. spoke fluent enough Russian to deliver his symposium paper in the local language. As we wandered back from an evening at the Bolshoi Ballet a rather inebriated local came up to us, recognizing by our clothing alone that we were Americans. In Russian he saluted us, congratulating us on the moon landing, and said a few rather disparaging things about his own government. Considering the time and place, far riskier behavior than we expected, knowing such talk could get him a one-way trip to that “boys’ school”.
It would be another ten years before the economic disparities were so great that it was considered inevitable that the Soviet Union would crumble; and, another ten years after that when it actually did. While there is still much to be played out on the world stage, I cannot help but wonder how much that “one small step for mankind” had a part in the grander scheme of things. We often list significant advances necessitated by the effort (computer programming, electronic miniaturization, materials science, etc.); yet, I think it launched a deeper thought into the human race: we all exist on this one planet. That beautiful blue marble, as seen from the moon, is home to all of us, including the flora & fauna that balance the very air that we breathe. There is no “Plan B”, or perhaps I should say “Planet B”. Let us endeavor to take better care of our neighbors and our environment, because we’re all in this together.