To the editor:
An admiring crowd is sure to gather when the restored steam locomotive Big Boy puffs its huge stack for adulation at mid-morning on Wednesday, July 17, in Owatonna.
The Union Pacific's "largest steam engine ever built" will be at the commemorative historic marker and its sign on Riverside Avenue where Rock Island Railway Station was located. On the large handsome stone a tribute is very attractively spelled out in three paragraphs under protective plastic.
Below a heading of the yesteryears 1901 to 1985 are10 sentences totaling about 222 words. (A suggestion for readers would be to count the number of times a non-word its' is used.)
A report on the event has revealed that this engine ran regularly until 60 years ago, the summer of 1959. The reconditioned extra-large runner-of-the-rails is doing an historic journey now to remind our nation that 150 years ago the Golden Spike was hammered in at Promontory Summit, Utah Territory. It was 1869 when the Union Pacific and the Central Pacific met on new tracks laid from east and west to meet each other. That was the "First Transcontinental Railroad across the United States" connecting at what is now called Promontory Point, Utah.
Rodney Hatle
Owatonna