By the year 2035, the 65-plus age group is expected to eclipse the under 18 population for the first time in the history of the state of Minnesota. More than a half a million 65-plus-year-olds will be added to the state’s population while gaining just 32,000 under 18 (Source: Minnesota State Demographer website).
You’ve heard about the aging population for many years, now it is here. And it’s not just Owatonna, Minnesota or the United States. Consider this from the State Demographer report back in 2013:
“Because slowing labor force growth is affecting most states across the U.S. and most developed countries, there will be heightened international competition for labor, particularly talented workers that can take on the mantle of highly skilled and complex job functions.”
The facts are simple, as a nation, birthrates are not keeping up with the number of retirees leaving the workforce. This means the competition for quality people to fill important roles in our companies and communities is tight, really tight.
If we’re trying to attract talent from across the Midwest or the country, or the world, how can we compete in Greater Minnesota? What is it that will attract the qualified talents in a quantity that will allow our economy to grow?
There are a couple key strategies that stand out:
Retain the people that are already here
Owatonna boasts a highly trained workforce within a diverse economy. Emphasis on the talent that is here in our own ‘backyard’ is the logical and first focus area.
The Chamber, our partners Workforce Development, Inc., United Way of Steele County, Junior Achievement, local school districts and businesses have developed programs to give students exposure to careers here in Steele County. With a focus on students who don’t have a plan after high school graduation, Workforce Coordinator Anisha Zak is working with students on job shadowing, internships and obtaining jobs-giving businesses an opportunity to showcase why they are a great place to work.
Made in Owatonna Days, also coordinated with our partners, give 150-plus students each year a chance to see different jobs and careers in person by getting out of school to hear and see about these opportunities.
Additionally, we have plans to include past Owatonna graduates who might not have completed a degree program or who are taking a gap year as well as young veterans and those returning to our area after trying out a new geography.
SteeleCoWorks magazine is a publication we use to provide information about careers in the area. Geared towards high school students, the piece shows the training/education needed for jobs, the pay scale and the job outlook for that position in the future.
Improve amenities
Studies have shown that people move to cities with plentiful amenities. We don’t really need studies to tell us this. Our employers already know that drawing people into a new community includes making the ‘sales pitch’ about the community. Which amenities will ‘sell’ the community are different for everyone, but key pieces need to be in place: great jobs, great schools, great medical care, and great housing options. We are not only competing with Rochester, Mankato, Faribault and Northfield but also the Twin Cities and beyond.
Owatonna Forward’s initiatives for the future, based on more than 3,000 responses from community members, creates a vision for growing and improving the community for those who live here, but also those who will choose to move here. Those include: Impact on Downtown, Life-Long Learning, Housing, Sense of Community, Safety, Health Wellness & Recreation.
The community engagement and hard work toward building and improving upon the amenities we have in the Owatonna area are vital to the future. Not to mention the important strengths that set us apart from larger communities that include a sense of belonging and a calmer less frenetic daily experience.
Owatonna is up to the task of continued growth and improvement. If we continue to embrace important changes and investments, we will be winners in the competition to attract talent.