America has always been blessed with an abundance of food. We were once the world’s breadbasket. Now we have Brazil, China and Russia becoming agricultural superpowers.
Now, because of a confluence of circumstances beyond control, our farmers are suffering as never before. I say we are facing a time such as we’ve not seen before except in other countries.
The four things that are going to bring on this terrible time are low crop prices, trade wars due to tariffs, catastrophic weather, and the prophecy is being fulfilled right before our eyes.
America’s share of global wheat, corn and soybean exports is almost half what it was in the mid-1980’s. Since the 1950’s half of America’s farms have gone out of business. In 1950 we had 5 million farms and in 2018 that number fell to 2 million. Farm size has increased in the last half century. The amount of farm land has decreased from 1.2 billion acres to now only 900 million acres and we have more people to feed than ever before.
Many of our U.S. farmers are in dire financial condition. Net farm income has dropped from $64,799 to $34,217 per farm. Farm debt has spiked from $165,524 to $210,264 per farm. The debt to income ratio hasn’t been this high since the mid-1980’s. We are looking at a huge wave of farm bankruptcies.
Since the tariff wars, China is buying less and less from the U.S. Brazil has stepped in to take America’s place. All of these things are putting America’s farmers in to an untenable position.
Nation wide in 2018, 498 farms filed for chapter 12 bankruptcy last year. Some farmers are moving overseas. In Brazil, farmland costs a 10th of the price it is here in the Midwest. We already had 200 American soybean farmers relocate to Brazil.
In retaliation against America’s new trade policy, China slapped a 25 percent tariff on U.S. soybeans. Mexico imposed a 25 percent tariff on U.S. cheese. And the E.U. has proposed tariffs on U.S. farm products. Other countries can’t afford U.S. farm products. Other countries are forming trade blocks that exclude us. It isn’t only crop farmers that are suffering but also dairy farmers.
The time is coming when we will no longer export food. The United States and Britain will be left in the cold and replaced by new trade blocks of Europe and Asia and South America. When this happens, be prepared for rioters.
We already have a large sector of our population that can’t afford enough food. I already see the prices of food escalating. Our foodshelf will be hard pressed to keep up with the need. We aren’t going to have livestock feed either. A drive in the country is heartbreaking. Many fields were never planted. So many crops in so late it would take a miracle to get them to harvest. One of my farm friends goes to farm bureau meetings. They were told to plant corn knowing it can’t make it but it can be chopped and made in to silage. At least the cattle could have something to eat.
Between drought in the west and flooding in the midwest, farmers have lost billions of dollars. This year is considered the worst agricultural disasters in modern U.S. history. Satellite images showed that over a million acres of farmland was submerged this spring. Besides crops being washed out, cattle, chickens hogs and other livestock were wiped out in flood waters. We saw that right around Byron where one farmer had 20 cattle drown due to flooding. A huge loss that cannot be made up.
The flooding also washes away precious black top soil and leaves behind sand. Our land is losing its productivity.
People here think the grocery stores will always be well stocked. When foreign nations stop trading with America and weather disasters decimate crops, the nation’s food supply will be in peril.
A lot of people in town don’t have any idea how our food gets to the grocery store. If we like to eat, we had better appreciate each and every one of our farmers. We can’t afford to lose any more farms or the farmers that supply our food. These catastrophic weather problems are nationwide. If we do have food, be prepared to pay a lot more for it due to scarcity.
The fourth reason I think we are in this condition is that we are witness to prophecy being fulfilled right in front of us if we only look.
In closing, I’m begging our school board and the task force members to please set aside your egos. It is no time to be spending millions we do not have. We have a beautiful high school. Please back off. You will cause monumental suffering. I know I would not want that on my conscience. Online schooling is the wave of the future. Buildings do not teach, it’s the teachers that make students learn. I pray you will do the right thing. The people spoke on May 14th, what did you not understand?