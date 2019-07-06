Last week’s Mystery Shot: Bohemian National Cemetery
My guess is that I will be making a correction — or at least a clarification — in next week’s Mystery Shot. And it’s not because I said something wrong in last week’s Mystery Shot column. So far as I know I didn’t. No, it’s because I left something out of last week’s column that I should have put in.
In theological terms, that’s called a sin of omission rather than a sin of commission.
What I failed to put in last week’s column was a note about the Fourth of July. Y’see, the Lifestyle section for the People’s Press goes to press on Thursday nights — well, usually. So that means that we put the pages together on Thursday during the day — again, well, usually. But with the Fourth of July falling on a Thursday this year, that meant our production schedule changed and that what normally goes to press on Thursday night went to press on Wednesday night. And, yes, that meant the Lifestyle section, which also meant that we needed a note in the Mystery Shot column that we needed all submissions of answers in a day earlier. Since there are a few regular readers who use every second they can to get their answers — and usually correct answers — in, I really needed to tell them about the time difference. And I didn’t.
Oops.
My guess is that I write this on Wednesday morning that some additional answers will come in on Wednesday afternoon. Late in the afternoon. Almost evening.
Again, oops.
The Mystery Shot for June 29, 2019, was one of the plaques on the Bohemian National Cemetery monument.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Barb DeMars; and Dan and Kim Stursa. And perhaps a few more.
Thanks to all who participated. And thanks for those who tried to participate.
Sigh.
