STEELE COUNTY – Come August 7, the Owatonna City Council will official take a vote on whether or not they will adapt an ordinance in conjunction with Tobacco 21 – a national campaign working towards raising the age or purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21.
“People are going to start to ask – where does the County stand on this?” said Mary Urch with Steele County Public Health. Urch presented to the Steele County Board of Commissioners during a work study session on Wednesday evening.
“We just wanted to make sure that you have all the facts and are prepared for the questions to come,” Urch said to the commissioners. “Owatonna votes on August 7 and we have been to the Ellendale City Council, too. We are planning to present to both Medford and Blooming Prairie soon.”
Some of the information Urch shared with the commissioners included studies done that show the brain develops until the age of 25 and that the earlier a person is introduced to a substance such as nicotine – the more likely that person is to becoming addicted. Urch also said that while she was visiting some of the schools, a high school student told her that they do not know anyone who is 21-years-old, but that they have plenty of classmates that are 18 who they could purchase tobacco products from.
“Right now, e-cigarettes and vaping are the norm – they are considered acceptable, cool, social, and perceived to have no harm, ” Urch said, adding that electronic cigarettes have recently been at the center of the campaign because of their rise in popularity and the availability of sweet flavors such as cotton candy or bubble gum. “We are being given the opportunity to change that.”
Urch told the commissioners a popular e-cigarette called a JUUL contains the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, noting that students admitted to using them every 30 minutes while in class because they are sleek and easy to conceal.
“One student said to me that when they were smoking [cigarettes] they had more of a life than they do now that they’re vaping,” Urch said. “They said that when they were smoking at least they had three or four hours before craving a cigarette, but with vaping they have completely lost their freedom.”
According to Urch, students in Steele County are identifying that vaping is a problem.
During the study session, Urch tried to inform the commissioners of all the common questions people have when it comes to vaping and the devices. She said that one of the more popular questions she receives is what all can be smoked in an e-cigarette and if adults should be concerned about kids using them to smoke marijuana. Urch confirmed that with certain devices, people can use them to smoke other substances.
“We had a traffic stop this week by the Sheriff’s Office and they located a concentrated oil that was labeled 90% THC that could be added to any pot,” said County Attorney Dan McIntosh, noting that the concentrated oil is far from being the same as smoking the plant form of the substance. “It’s like the difference between 3.2 beer and Everclear.”
Urch added that those involved in Tobacco 21 on the local level visited all the area tobacco retailers in 2018 to get their take on how a change in the age of purchasing tobacco products would impact their business. She reported to the commissioners that every retailer asserted that it would not affect their business either way.
The study session was an information only presentation at this time, and the commissioners agreed that the County should not take a stand one way or another until the cities of Owatonna, Medford, Ellendale, and Blooming Prairie are able to make their own ordinances. Commissioners Greg Krueger and Jim Abbe both stated that they could see if the cities had a unified decision on the matter that the County would then possible pass an umbrella ordinance to follow suit so that retailors outside of city limits would also have to abide to the age limit.