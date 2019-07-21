OWATONNA—Due to a strong line of thunderstorms that rolled through Owatonna Saturday morning, the Gus’ Station car show was postponed to August 3, although the breakfast inside the Steele County History Center naturally was served as scheduled.
Saturday was the first rainout in the five-year history of the Gus’ Station car show, but, considering the vagaries of summer weather in southern Minnesota, it was bound to happen at some point, said James Lundgren, executive director of the Steele County Historical Society. “We’re disappointed, but we knew some day this would happen.”
The historical society quickly alerted local radio stations of the postponement, so the message could be relayed to those who planned to attend Saturday, as well as posting the news on Facebook, Lundgren said. Though the SCHS won’t serve the same breakfast as Saturday again on August 3, “we are looking into options to have some kind of food” for attendees and participants, perhaps a food truck.
The car show committee met around 6 a.m. Saturday, and based on forecasts of thunderstorms throughout the morning, the decision was made to postpone the car show, said Jerry Ganfield, a SCHS board member. Severe weather was predicted to be “pretty widespread,” with “not only rain, but possibly hail,” and “people didn’t want to bring cars” if those classic vehicles could potentially be exposed to hail damage.
The rain that had already fallen before the car show was even slated to begin also factored into the committee’s decision, Ganfield said. The history center’s rear parking lot, where the car show was scheduled to be conducted, “was already flooded by 7 a.m., so where would you put cars if they showed up?”
Fortunately, the vast preponderance of vehicle owners received the postponement message and didn’t drive to the history center Saturday morning, he said. “Only one car showed up.”
The car show August 3 will again be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the history center, and it’s free to view the various vehicles. The car show is a participant voting system, with open class trophies to the top ten vehicles.
Like the breakfast, the car show is a fundraiser for the Gus’ Station restoration project, including adding a service bay, which would also be used to store tools, artifacts, and vehicles. A service bay would be only the latest in a series of station improvements, including antique gas pumps and its iconic sign.
The station was once a hub of activity in Ellendale, especially among youth, who would visit before, during, and after school, as the city’s school building, creamery, football field, and baseball field were all in close proximity to the gas station. The station, which now rests on the SCHC grounds, has been restored to look the way it did when it first opened in 1931, with plenty of original furnishings, including the stove, a couple of windows, and cabinets.