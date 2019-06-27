OWATONNA — Bee-lieve it or not, we have insects to thank for most of our meals.
Pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, are necessary for three-quarters of our major food crops, specifically the ones that provide the most of our necessary nutrition.
Without pollinators, our diets would be severely limited and it would be more difficult to acquire a variety of vitamins and minerals that we need to stay healthy.
So “bee” grateful for the pollinators, and take time this weekend to learn more about why they are our friends.
This Saturday, the Steele County Master Gardeners and the Bee Friendly Environmental Alliance of Steele County will observe Pollinator Day. The celebration will be held in Central Park from 8 a.m. to noon during the Owatonna Farmers Market.
“We just wanted the public to know that Owatonna has been designated now as a pollinator friendly city,” said Deb Arlt, the coordinator for the Steele County Master Gardeners. “We will have a lot of different information for people on how they can get started on planting a pollinator garden in their own yards.”
To help aid people in the venture of planting a pollinator garden, there will be pollinator-friendly plants for sale at the booth set up on Saturday. Arlt said that some of these plants include swamp milkweed that will help attract monarchs, prairie blazing star, Black-eyed Susans, purple cone flowers, and even different grasses.
“A number of sedges and grasses attract pollinators,” Arlt explained. “Everything that produces a seed has a flower at one point, even if it doesn’t look like a flower. There are even some trees and shrubs that help promote pollinators.”
In total, Arlt said there will be a variety of 12 plants for the public to purchase for a reasonable price and get them started on their own pollinator gardens at home. A service that the Master Gardeners provides year round is giving training presentations on how to help people get started on their own pollinator gardens, something that Arlt said is more important now than ever.
“Loss of habitat is a major problem for the bees, they often have to travel long distances to go from one flower to the next,” she said. “The more gardens there are, the better it is for the pollinators.”
The groups are hoping to also build more awareness around the pesticides that are harmful to pollinators during Pollinator Day, the other major threat to the nation’s bee population.
“A lot of people are aware that bees are having problems because of a number of insecticides that are making it difficult for them to navigate and survive,” Arlt stated. “We want everyone to be aware of these chemicals and be really conscious if they have to use them or to work really hard not to have to use them at all.”
Importantly, there will be multiple activities for kids to partake in on Saturday and learn at a young age the importance of our pollinators. There will be coloring sheets and puzzles, live music and sing-a-longs, and a chance for kids to have a pollinator or pollinator flower painted on their hands or face.
According to Arlt, the Masters Gardeners are planning on doing more activities in the future to continue advocating for pollinators and educating the public. In the spring, Arlt said they are hoping to host a class where they will help members of the public design and set up their own pollinator garden. The pollinator garden outside of the University of Minnesota Steele County Extension Office 635 Florence Avenue is also labeled so that anyone can gather ideas for their own gardens.
“Our mission is to help and educate people about our pollinators,” Arlt said.
Later this summer, the Bee Friendly Environmental Alliance will be establishing a new pollinator garden on Bridge Street across from Owatonna Public Utilities.
In March, the Owatonna City Council unanimously passed a resolution to protect pollinators which includes, but is not limited to, bees and butterflies. The action made Owatonna the 40th Minnesota city to be designated as Pollinator Friendly.
In the resolution, it stated that the city would continue to make efforts in providing and maintaining vegetation on city property that considers the health of people, plants, and pollinators. It also reads that the city shall limit the use of systemic pesticides such as neonicotinoids, which may negatively affect pollinators.