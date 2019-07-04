OWATONNA—Owatonna High School’s FFA chapter elected to donate money raised through various efforts this year to three local organizations: the Steele County Food Shelf, the Owatonna FFA Alumni Association, and the Steele County Humane Society.
Funds were collected through work like the FFA’s annual fruit sale, the malt stand at the Steele County Free Fair, etc., said Jamie Gray, FFA adviser and Ag teacher at OHS. “These donations show how these FFA members have grown up in Owatonna, a place where we all come together to take care of each other.”
“The community always gives to us, so this was our (chance to do that) in return,” said rising senior Joshua Katzung, president of the OHS FFA chapter. The donations are FFA’s way of saying “thanks for helping us, and now we’ll help you.”
The FFA chapter generated a list of possible beneficiaries, and then narrowed the choices to “who needed it the most,” said rising senior Brianna Levisay, second vice president. “The food shelf was low on donations,” especially this winter, when they compiled the list, and the FFA chapter has since received a letter of gratitude from the SCFS.
The alumni association only formed within the past year, so this donation “will help them get started,” and alumni are “big supporters of us,” Katzung said. As for the humane society, well, “we’re all animal lovers.”
Levisay’s senior year will be her third in FFA, and “I like being with people who like the same things I do,” she said. In addition, “we get to be outside a lot.”
By the time he graduates, Katzung will have spent a handful of years in FFA, and “the competitions are good experience,” he said. “You learn how to talk to people a lot better” from interactions with judges, advisers, and fellow FFA members.
He’s also excited to attend the national convention in Indianapolis October 30-November 2, he said. “It’ll be my first time.”
Gray and Liz Tinaglia—a fellow OHS FFA adviser and Ag teacher—are “proud of our members for choosing to give back,” Gray said. “Hopefully we can do more in the future.”
“It’s always nice to be able to give back to the community,” Katzung said. “If we need anything, they are always right there for us, too.”