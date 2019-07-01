HOPE — For the last handful of years, Dale Wilker has been sitting in the front row on the left side at every Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting.
He typically has something nice to say, whether it be about a county program that was well organized or the hard work put into keeping the area detention center running smoothly, but there is one thing Wilker always makes a point to bring to attention: The state of the community center in his small town, bringing to light what may become the fate of the Hope School.
“The people of Hope want the township to take over the building,” Wilker explained as he walked through the two-room school house that sits right at the entrance of the community. “But the township doesn’t want anything to do with it.”
Hope is located 11 miles south of Owatonna and is part of the Somerset Township, which has a population of an estimated 717 people with Hope comprising of only 1%.
In June, the Steele County Board of Commissioners approved a request for proposals on three parcels: an empty lot in in Clinton Falls, the Crane Creek School which is a lot that has a small pavilion just west of Owatonna, and the Hope School. For decades, the Hope School has been owned by the county and used as the Hope Community Center and community park, featuring field with a baseball backstop, a picnic area, and a small playground. The building is connected to the Hope Wastewater Treatment System and is zoned as rural residential. Furthermore, the lot serves as the recycling drop-off for the township and is the site for snow storage in the winter months.
However, according to Wilker the most important part of the Hope School is the history it represents and how it continues to serve his community.
The Hope School came to being in the 1920s serving as a two-room school house for grades K-8 as School District 12. The building was relocated into the town of Hope in the 1950s and remained in use until 1972. Wilker boasts that two Owatonna High School valedictorians came from the Hope School, and that he himself is a former student some 60 years ago.
“I sat in the back of the big room in protest,” Wilker laughed, explaining how his family moved to Hope before he started the eighth grade and enrolled him in the country schoolhouse.
Today, Wilker is still in protest over the school, however this time it’s in hopes of keeping the doors open to the public.
Over the last couple of years, Wilker has been advocating for the township to purchase the school from the county. He added that the county — specifically their representing commissioner James Brady — would also like to see the property go to the township, but that in order to do so they would have to get those living outside of Hope on board.
“I just want to support what the people want,” Brady said, adding that if there were enough interest in the school that he would have supported the county giving the land at no expense to the township. “They would have had to assume the responsibilities of the upkeep, so we had to give people a chance to realize what it is and what the costs to maintain it in the long run would be. But we wanted to give the people a chance, so it was a slow-moving process.”
After the Township sent out a survey regarding the acquisition of the school, it showed the a majority of the population were not interested in taking on that responsibility and having it hit their taxes. Wilker stated that his idea would be for it to only affect the people of Hope at $10 a month to pay for the maintenance and upkeep of the building and land, but Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke stated that she isn’t sure that there is a legal way to designate a special area or zone to be taxed for a property.
“The big thing is we were coming to the point where we would have to re-shingle the roof, which is a big cost,” Brady added. “It’s also still not handicap accessible, which entails doing a lot of different things and a lot more costs. That’s what brought us to the conclusion we’re at now.”
For the county, that conclusion meant putting the school on the request for proposal list, giving any private party a chance at purchasing the property in its entirety.
“They do have to give us a little insight on what they want to do with the property,” said Brady, noting that the commissioners will be considering how it will impact the surrounding community. “We want to have something that not only helps the community, but blends in without causing a big turmoil or upset.”
Wilker stated that he is still holding on to hope that the township will change its mind and assume the property, but at the very least he hopes that whoever purchases the property will keep it a community center.
“We have everything you need in Hope,” Wilker said, noting that the community still has its post office, a bank, its own sewer treatment plant, and several business. “When little towns start losing things, they tend to just go downhill.”
The requests for proposal will be accepted until 5 p.m. on July 19 at the office of the Steele County Auditor, 630 Florence Avenue, Owatonna. Responses may include proposals for any single parcel or any combination of any two or three parcels. The Steele County Board of Commissioners shall receive all proposals submitted in conformity with the solicitation at their July 23 meeting.
More information on the three county-owned properties can be found by contacting the Steele County Auditor’s Office at 507-444-7410.