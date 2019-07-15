OWATONNA — The past met the present on Sunday when the Steele County Historical Society hosted the annual Extravaganza event at the Village of Yesterday.
Visitors got a glimpse of history as the village sought to give a glimpse of yesteryear from those in period costume demonstrating various facets from the region’s history among the historical buildings of the village.
Elizabeth Anselmo and her 14-year-old daughter Paige demonstrated “old-style” washing, using a glass washboard with a bar of soap to clean some cloths before hanging them on a rack to let the wind dry them. It was the second year of volunteering for the mother-daughter team.
“It’s a different experience that what you imagine,” said Paige Anselmo.
On the north end of the village, Mayron Spindler, 72, of Hope worked on starting a gas engine, circa 1923, used to power equipment, such as a well pump, before electric engines were available or at least common.
Nearby, Steve Hunt of Medford had two horses hitched to a wagon to give wagon rides to visitors to the village. Hunt, now in his fourth or fifth year at the Extravaganza, said he did it because of the kids.
“I wanted to introduce them to big horses,” he said.
By comparison, walking beside the two horses and the wagon was a six-week-old colt named Tom, whose mother, Billie, was one of the two horses pulling the wagon. Tom, being led by Isabelle Steffen of Medford, was on his first trip off the farm, said Steffen.
“You can’t take him away from Mom,” she said.