OWATONNA — The year was 1976, and Sandy Rickerl was looking for a change.
The Owatonna native had been working a ho-hum job and saw an opening for the city at the Building and Inspections Department, looking for someone to help at the front desk. She discussed things over with her husband and they agreed that she should make the switch in employment until the couple was ready to start a family.
“I never thought it would be me last job,” Rickerl laughed. “I was just going to be there until we had kids.”
On Friday, a little more than 43 years after her first day as an administrative technician for the City of Owatonna, Rickerl celebrated her retirement.
“It’s a vicious rumor was a remark I heard,” Rickerl joked about the response from her colleagues when word got out about her retirement.
Having experiencing several peers’ retirements throughout the years, she knew first-hand how difficult it can be to watch someone you’ve worked with for a number of years leave. However, she hadn’t expected it to also be hard on herself to be the one leaving this time.
“It was a difficult decision,” Rickerl said about contemplating her retirement. “I figured I had to pick a date and just go ahead and do it, but that last month was especially hard as all the memories came back.”
Highlights of Rickerl’s career, which largely dealt with handling building permits, included watching the town she grew up in blossom and grow. When she first started working for the city, back when they were operating out of offices under the Fire Hall, Rickerl said that Owatonna was booming with expansion. She noted that the expansion started again in the 1990s, and just recently she noticed another rise in the growth of her community.
“There was new stuff every day” Rickerl added. “I really liked that aspect of the job. It was just always different.”
Dealing with the public was another favorite of Rickerl’s when it came to her job, stating that she was able to meet new people or run into someone she grew up with on an almost daily basis. She chuckled as she described how one coworker commented on her knowing “every rat and rathole” in the entire city.
Her favorite people, however, were the ones she worked with in the office every single day.
“Everybody was like family,” she said with a hint of emotions. “That’s why it was such a hard decision to make.”
On Monday morning, though, Rickerl said that it was not hard waking up and not having to go to work. She has yet to make plans for her retirement, noting that the only thing she is sure of is wanting to spend more time with her 16-month-old granddaughter up in the Twin Cities.
“My husband and I both ride motorcycles,” she said, adding that her husband Ted Rickerl also worked for the city for nearly 40 years in the streets department. “At least now when I wake up on a week day and it’s nice out, the only decision I have to make is which way to ride.”