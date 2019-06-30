ELLENDALE—On a warm, sunny Saturday morning, walkers and runners traversed their way through Ellendale for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“This is our third year, now, and each year, we pick a family to honor,” said Allison Muilenburg, who organized the 5K. “This year, we have two,” the Dobberstein and Brandt families, both of whom “have loved ones” impacted by Alzheimer’s.
“We have lots of community members with Alzheimer’s, so this is near and dear to our hearts,” Muilenburg said. “All the money raised goes straight to the Alzheimer’s Association.”
The Alzheimer’s Association plows funding into research and family services, said Debbie Eddy, community engagement senior manager for the Minnesota-North Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Additionally, “we work closely with the” Alzheimer’s Disease Research Clinic at Mayo Clinic.
Alzheimer’s is currently the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and the only disease in the top ten “without a cure, a way to stop progression, or” a method of prevention, Eddy said. Furthermore, “the numbers continue to skyrocket.”
The number of people living with the disease doubles every 5 years beyond age 65, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By 2050, the number of Americans afflicted with Alzheimer’s could increase nearly three-fold, to roughly 15 million.
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Minnesota-North Dakota chapter provides numerous resources for individuals and families, Eddy said. “We offer free care consulting with families, a 24/7 helpline, and safety programs to help keep loved ones in their homes.”
The Ellendale Community Action Group sponsors this 5K, with assistance from the Rochester branch of the Alzheimer’s Association and local firefighters, Muilenburg said. The man, woman, and child with the fastest times Saturday each received a prize.
Jodi and Brandon Wayne have run numerous 5K’s, including several in Ellendale over the years, but Saturday’s was their first in quite some time, he said. “We have a different workout routine than we used to.”
In fact, minutes before the start of the 5K, they still weren’t sure if they’d opt to run or walk, Jodi said. Considering they were slightly out of practice, and accounting for the humid conditions, “we might be walking instead of running.”
Even if they did run, they had “no expectations” in terms of final times, Brandon said with a chuckle. “We just want to support some friends who have been affected by this disease.”
In addition, “we like to support community events,” Jodi said. “We live just outside of town.”
This Alzheimer’s 5K had been conducted on the Thursday night of Ellendale Days previously, but has since moved to the annual festival’s Saturday morning, because “most of the things are on Saturday, anyway, so this is a nice way to kick off today,” Muilenburg said. “We get people in town early, and hopefully they’ll stay.”
Muilenburg and others have special plans for Ellendale’s 125th-anniversary celebration in 2025, she said. “We plan to do a half-marathon that year.”