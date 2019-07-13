OWATONNA — Twin brothers Dallas and Dakota Wetzel, who joined the Boy Scouts together in first grade, have capped their careers in the organization by each earning his Eagle Scout rank.
“It feels like Boy Scouts has been part of my life forever,” Dallas said. The organization isn’t simply “about earning merit badges,” but, rather, “building character.”
He’s learned “responsibility, leadership, and the qualities of building a leader,” he said. And while individual achievement is critical in the Boy Scouts, so, too, is “teamwork, doing what is best for everyone.”
Both Dallas and Dakota had plenty of assistance with their Eagle Scout projects, from each other, and outside influences.
“We helped each other along the way,” Dakota said. In addition, “I got lots of help from my dad,” Jerome Wetzel, too.
“We pushed each other to stay with it,” Dallas said. “It was easier than if we were alone.”
“My project was 184 hours” of time total, Dallas said. He asked the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation for suggestions, and they offered the possibility of building and placing “little free libraries around town.”
“I said, ‘I’ll take it off your hands,’” and “I built five of them” in locations like Mineral Springs Park, the Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, and the Owatonna Soccer Complex, he said. The lending libraries “are very beneficial to the community,” and, even on the first day, “I saw people donating books and using them already.”
In total, he was assisted in the endeavor by eight others, and he had to coordinate all their schedules, so this project “taught me time management,” he said. His work wasn’t overlooked, as, a few months later, he received a poster signed by members of one of the communities into which he’d placed a lending library.
“It made me happy to see that,” he said, adding, “This shows us that doing anything for the community, the Owatonna community will appreciate it so much. It makes you feel so good.”
He remains proud — and protective — of his creations, he said. “We drive around” periodically to check on the libraries, and “they’re all still up.”
Dakota, likewise, petitioned Parks and Recreation for ideas, and they offered him a chance to construct additional equipment for the Lake Chase Dog Park, he said. He built several pieces and “made them light and portable” so they can be moved around, if necessary.
Dakota tested his creations, first, with his neighbor’s dog, he recalled with a laugh.
“He was my guinea pig,” he said.
The reviews he’s received for his equipment have been gratifying, he added. “I feel humbled people are actually using it.”
The Wetzel brothers were officially recognized during an awards ceremony June 3 at Associated Church.
In order to earn Eagle Scout status, one must not only complete a major project, but “get it reviewed and present it in front of the” Eagle Scout advisory board, Dallas said. In addition, “you need to get 22 merit badges” and six letters of recommendation.
The toughest merit badge was Family Life, because, among other reasons, “it was so lengthy, a six-month project,” Dakota said. “There was a lot of tedious work.”
Other merit badges were labors of love.
“I really liked the snorkeling merit badge,” Dallas said. “That and canoeing were my favorites.”
This summer, Dallas is working at Central Park Coffee, and, in the fall, he’ll enroll in Minnesota State University-Mankato’s dental hygiene program, a vocation he’s been committed to since his freshman year of high school, he said. “I like everything about it,” and MSU-Mankato “has a very good dental hygiene program.”
Dakota, who is a quality insurance technician at Wenger this summer, will attend Dakota State University this fall, he said. The school, in Madison, S.D., specializes in technology, and he plans to study cyber operations.
Now 18, the twins have aged out of Boy Scouts, but they can be adult leaders, and both are interested in mentoring younger members.
Eagle Scout is a mark individuals carry with them for life, and they ought to act accordingly, Dallas said. “We should be the ones to step forward to be leaders in our communities.”