OWATONNA — “Good stewardship of public resources is one of MN Prairie’s core values,” said Jane Hardwick, the executive director of Minnesota Prairie County Alliance. “This means we are accountable for getting the best value possible from the resources available to us and that we look to continuous improvements, training, innovation, and a focus on prevention and early intervention when we can.”
While the mission to be responsible with taxpayer dollars is a pure one, it doesn’t come without its challenges. Over the last handful of years, the cost of human services in Minnesota has increased by about 13.5%. While the costs for the services increase, organizations like MN Prairie that cover community services for Steele, Dodge, and Waseca counties have also seen a shift in funding from the state onto the local county level. Areas like Anoka County have reported a shift since 2012 of more than $90 million that was once funded by the state.
“Anoka is much larger than we are, but even proportionally when applying that analysis to MN Prairie it is still quite significant,” Hardwick said. “The rise in costs is not an isolated thing for MN Prairie, there are systemic factors that are impacting human services across the state.”
As local governments begin their discussion about the upcoming 2020 budget season, organizations similar to MN Prairie are feeling the pressure to make ends meet without jeopardizing the quality of services. The county tax levies that have felt the weight of the state funding shift are also feeling the pressure, leading to vocal concerns being shared in public meetings.
In 2018, Steele County saw an additional shift in funding for human services when MN Prairie removed funding for the Crisis Resource Center, Healthy Seniors, Semcac, Steele County Food Shelf, and Steele County Transitional House from its budget. While this move simply changed the way funding was being funneled to these organizations form the county. MN Prairie still received one of the largest increases that impacted the 2019 tax levy at 14.5% — or $622,150. After constituents voiced their concerns over the increase in MN Prairie’s budget to the Steele County Board of Commissioners, the board decided to voice its own concerns with Hardwick in means of a letter.
“The continued large budget increases for MN Prairie have put a strain on the county levy as well as all other departmental budgets which are expected to ‘hold the line’ in order that MN Prairie might continue to grow its budget by double digits every year,” the letter reads. “Steele County can no longer accept these types of increases.”
In 2015, MN Prairie’s budget consisted of $7,679,399 from county levies of the areas they serve: Steele, Waseca, and Dodge. That first year, Steele County’s levy provided $3,612,424 of that funding. Today, Steele County’s tax levy provides $4,900,751 of the $10,838,960 that MN Prairie receives from the three counties.
While Hardwick is understanding of the concerns from the commissioners and the taxpayers, she noted that at times MN Prairie is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
“The majority of programs that MN Prairie administers are mandated by state or federal law,” Hardwick explained. “There is a very small number of programs that its board and predecessor boards have endorsed for MN Prairie to provide, but those are intended to help reduce costs in other mandated programs.”
Similar to what is being felt across Minnesota, Hardwick said that the MN Prairie budget is constantly trying to find ways to fund the mandated services that are underfunded by either the state, the federal government, or both. Some of these services include, but are not limited to, out-of-home placements for children, civil commitments to regional treatment facilities, long-term care assessments, and healthcare eligibility assessments.
“Minnesota is one of the relatively lowest when it comes to the amount of state funding for child protection and welfare services,” Hardwick used as an example for an underfunded, state-mandated service. “Those services rely very heavily on local tax levies.”
Hardwick noted that the state Legislature has started to increase funding in child protection, but that she is unsure of how much has been built back up compared to home much was lost with cuts from over 15 years ago.
Despite the statewide struggle for human service providers, Hardwick points out that MN Prairie is actually in a better position than the state average when it comes to impacting county tax levies.
“MN Prairie’s per capita county levy costs are less than the statewide average,” Hardwick said. “Based on the most recent report prepared by the State of Minnesota, MN Prairie’s counties levy an average of $122 in property taxes per resident per year for human services, while the statewide average is $148.”
The most recent report for this data is the 2017 County Human Services Cost Report.
Hardwick said that MN Prairie’s goal is continue to minimize the impact on the county tax levy as much as possible, identifying three program cost areas that the organization will be focusing on moving into 2020 to accomplish just that.
The first program is the out-of-home placements for children, which Hardwick says continues to exceed what MN Prairie is expecting for the upcoming years.
“We’re working very hard to try to reduce those costs by working more effectively with families, but we are still seeing higher costs,” Hardwick said.
The second program is mental health treatment, including residential mental health care for children. Again Hardwick said that the MN Prairie staff will be focusing on working more effectively with children and families who have mental illness to reduce the length of stay in a residential treatment facility and work more effectively with the child before, during, and after treatment so that the impact of the treatment is sustained.
“We are trying to get better outcomes for children and their families so we can both manage and positively influence the cost in that area,” Hardwick said. “We will be continuing to bulld staff skill sets, skills in effectively engaging with families and how to work more effectively with families earlier.”
The final program cost that MN Prairie will be prioritizing is funerals and burials for those who do not have enough assets to pay for burials at the end of life. Unfortunately, Hardwick said this is the most difficult of the three to try to minimize.
“Our ability to manage the number of people who qualify for publically funded funerals or burials is limited because we have a statutory obligation to do that,” she explained. “A key factor that we’re dealing with now is, frankly, an increased number of people who are aging and people who don’t have enough assets at end-of-life, that’s not a piece that we have the tools or authority to address.”
In 2011, Hardwick said that MN Prairie funded 42 burials for their service area with county resources. This year, MN Prairie is projecting to fund 60 burials, with the number continually increasing.
“In all those areas where we’re seeing cost pressure, we’re always continuing to work to get better outcomes for families within our statutory framework that we have to work in,” Hardwick said. “We regularly are reviewing our costs and revenues. It’s an ongoing process.”
Hardwick said that as she continues to gather data moving into the 2020 budget season, that things are looking better now than they did during the first quarter in terms of impacts on costs.