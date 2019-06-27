OWATONNA — Preserving and enhancing downtown Owatonna, the irrefutable heart of the city, continues to be a top priority among many throughout the community.
Over the years, the Owatonna Economic Development Authority — or EDA — has provided loans to business and building owners located downtown. In their beginning years, the EDA loans were enticing because of their low interest rates, but lately that hasn’t been the case.
“Interest rates are good anywhere now, so it’s just not as competitive as it used to be,” said Bill Owens, the executive director for the Owatonna Area Business Development Center. “People began looking for an extra incentive to put money back into their downtown buildings, so that’s what we did.”
The EDA Forgivable Loan Program allows individuals — whether they be business owners or building owners downtown — to acquire exterior and interior loans of $10,000 apiece. The purpose is to facilitate the renovation and improvement of commercial buildings in the downtown area on dollar-for-dollar match with the loan.
“When someone spends $1,000 they can submit a receipt and the forgivable loan will pay for half,” Owens explained, adding that loan recipients can apply to get both an exterior and interior loan. “Basically, if they put in $10,000, the city will put in $10,000. Overall it’s a $20,000 investment into downtown.”
The Owatonna EDA set aside $200,000 for this program in 2019, splitting it evenly between the interior and exterior categories. Owens said that they will award the loans to applicants until the money is gone.
“The great thing is that if the EDA is putting $200,000 into downtown, the business and building owners are putting that much into it as well — or maybe more,” Owens said. “We could end up with a $500,000 investment to downtown. It just takes some people to get it started.”
While there have been several applicants for the new program, including some that have not only been approved but have signed the final paperwork, Owens said that it isn’t necessarily a piece of cake in luring in interested parties. He suspects that the biggest reason may be that the loans are designed specifically for improvements that don’t see an automatic return.
“Some projects that people want to do are kind of hard to connect to an immediate return on their investment,” he said. “It’s not always something you can quantify right away. It might make a building more attractive to lease or be effective on a resale, but it doesn’t immediately change your cash flow.”
Owens believes that once downtown business and building owners see some of the projects that have already been approved, such as replacing awnings, tuck pointing and restoring brick, and adding ADA standard bathrooms, that more applications will start coming in.
“Everybody really is kind of excited about this because it could continue to improve the look of downtown,” Owens said, nodding to the ongoing efforts already made in the community in making downtown Owatonna a destination location. “This means there will just be more of that.”
Examples of eligible exterior projects include, but are not limited to tuck pointing, façade restoration, front door replacement, window replacement, and paint. However, exterior projects must be approved by the Owatonna MainStreet Committee.
Examples of eligible interior projects include, but are not limited to sprinkle systems, ADA accessible restrooms, elevators, and other projects bringing a building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
All projects must be completed within 12 months of receiving the loan. Neither loan categories can be used for new construction. The loans are forgivable over a period of five years at 20% each year.
Applications can be found on the Owatonna.biz website or at the Owatonna Area Business Development Center at 1065 24th Avenue SW. Applications can be submitted to the Center in person or can be emailed to Bill Owens at billo@owatonna.biz. Questions about the program or other EDA loan programs can contact Bill Owens at 507-451-0517 or through the email provided.